9/11 Memorial Monument Dedication – Were You Framed?

A dedication was held on Sunday, April 3, for the September 11, 2001, Memorial Monument presented by the New Bern Firemen’s Museum with David Finn, Chairman of the Board, as Master of Ceremonies. Sam Lewis closed out the ceremony singing “I’m Proud to Be an American.”
The granite monument weighs 25,303 pounds, sits on a pentagon-shaped sidewalk, and the North and South towers of the World Trade Center are 8 feet tall. The number 343 on the fireman’s helmet signifies the 343 New York City firefighters, police, and EMTs who lost their lives on 9/11.
Did we take your picture? If you want a copy, email us and we would be happy to provide a copy.
By Cyndi Papia