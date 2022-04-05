5th Annual Brews & Bites on the River

Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow (ACT) is thrilled to announce it will host the 5th Annual Brews & Bites event on Thursday, May 5 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Tickets are $35 and include food, beverages, live music, and axe throwing with Beary the Hatchet.
We’re excited to bring the event to the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center to enjoy the view!
All proceeds benefit Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow in their effort to protect and grow MCAS Cherry Point, FRC East, and its civilian enterprises.
About Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow:
Allies for Cherry Point’s Tomorrow (ACT) advocates for the existence and success of Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, Fleet Readiness Center East and its civilian enterprises. Board members include leaders from Craven, Carteret, Pamlico, and Jones Counties who work closely with Congressional and legislative delegations to push for laws and budget appropriations that will help preserve and grow MCAS Cherry Point—a base crucial to the success of the U.S. military and the economy of the region. For more information, call (252) 631-5021 or visit AlliesForCherryPoint.com.
By Shannon LuQuire, Trade Ideas, Inc.