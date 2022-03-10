Weekend Happenings in New Bern: March 10 – March 13, 2022

Around Town
Let’s Talk About Social Issues — Public Forum and Candidate Forum hosted by The New Bern People’s Assembly, Saturday, March 12, 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Omega Center, 800 Cedar St. ALL are welcome! With elections upon us it is important we get to know our candidates. This community forum we will ask candidates 4 questions and give citizens an opportunity to ask their questions. Join us as we learn more about who is running in our wards. Find us on Facebook!
Looking for something fun to do Saturday? The Punishers Motorcycle Club and their ride for First Responder Suicide Awareness will be having a fun fundraising event at Beary the Hatchet, 504 S. Front St., Saturday, March 12, 12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
A Secret Place is hosting a Benefit Concert for MERCI Clinic this coming Saturday, March 12, at 5:00 p.m. Musical talents include The Dunn Sisters with solos by Apostle Barnes & Son and Min. Natalie Daniels. Praise and worship is by Pr. Bradley Cannon. We are requesting donations of Staples Gift Cards, Office Supplies, Monetary Gift Cards and/or Donations. A Secret Place is located at 700 Professional Dr. – By Barb Adair, Executive Director, MERCI Clinic
Check out the Twin Rivers Quilting Guild Exhibit at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S Front St.
Arts & Entertainment
Experience ArtWalk in New Bern on Friday, March 11 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Stop by the Bank of the Arts at 317 Middle St. to pick up the ArtWalk card that highlights participating galleries and businesses. This is a monthly event presented by the Craven Arts Council & Gallery.
Here are some exhibits and activities we’re aware of:
Check out “It’s a Spring Thing” at Community Artist Gallery & Studios, 309 Middle St. Artists include “Emerging Artist” Veronica Campos-Hallstrom, Kathleen Dentinger, Nicole Pierre, and Paula Hissett. These artists’ works will be displayed for the month of March in the Main Gallery with an opening reception on March 11 from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. during the March ArtWalk.
“Face to Face: Seeing Community” is at the Bank of the Arts, 317 Middle St. The opening reception is Friday from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. during the March ArtWalk. All portraits are of members of our community. Stop by and see if you recognize someone.
Art Exhibit of Private and Homeschooled Students, on display for the month of March, Tuesday – Saturday 10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Craven Arts Council & Gallery, 317 Middle St.
Meet the artists set up in Artisan Square. Stop by Studio B Creative and Andrea Owens Fiber Art Studio from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. They will be serving refreshments.
Check out the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artworks at Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle St.
Stop by The Next Chapter Books & Art located at 320 S. Front St.
Fun Activities
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Ave.
Calendar
11th – 12th: The Wedding Singer, 7:30 p.m. at Masonic Theatre, 514 Hancock St.
11th: Erika Butters recital accompanied by Cliff Badgley, 6:00 p.m. & 7:00 p.m. at Christ Church, 320 Pollock St.
11th: Sham-Rockin’ 2022, 6:00 p.m. at North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St. For tickets and information, call Rotary Club of New Bern at 517-204-2789.
12th: Cars and Coffee New Bern, 8:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. at New Bern Mall (behind Belk), 3100 Dr MLK Jr Blvd.
12th: Colonial Capital Humane Society Adoption Event, 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Sara’s Big Apple, 1150 Broad Creek Rd.
12th: St. Patrick’s Day Bash: Corned Beef & Cabbage Meal, 1:00 p.m. at Twin Rivers Clubhouse, 1307 Village Rd. Contact Twin Rivers Chapter Enforcers MC at 252-808-7978.
12th: Benefit Concert for Merci Clinic, doors open at 4:00 p.m. concert at 5:00 p.m. at Secret Place Ministry Center, 700 Professional Dr.
13th: Upscale ABC Sale, 10:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. at New Bern Battlefield Park, 300 Battlefield Trail. Call New Bern Historical Society at 252-638-8558.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday:
– 30 Second Rocks & Jasmine Tasty Thai at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E.
– Bryan Mayer at Halftime Pub & Grub, 3325 M L King Jr Blvd.
Friday
– Cooper Greer at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.
– Clarence Coley at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E.
– Wicked Junction at Nautical Star Coffee Company at 6:00 p.m., 218 Middle St.
Saturday
– Wicked Junction at The Garage, 1209 US Hwy 70 E
– Due East at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where.
Outdoor Life
There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Death on the Nile (PG13), Dog (PG13), Sing 2 (PG), Studio 666 (R), The Batman (PG13), and Uncharted (PG13).
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
Click here for Eastern NC tides, winds, water temperatures, etc.
Reach Out
Is there something you would like featured on the Weekend Happenings or do you have any announcements, articles, event information, and/or news tips to share with readers?
If you are interested in advertising with us, we can help you, too.
It all starts by contacting us here — and thanks for reading and participating.
–> We’re accepting submissions for our new Youth Section. Get more details here.