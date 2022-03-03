Weekend Happenings in and around New Bern: March 3 – March 6, 2022

Around Town
The North Carolina State Beekeepers Association is in town. They’re meeting at the New Bern Riverfront Convention Center. According to their website, their mission is “To advance beekeeping through improved communication, education, and the support of beekeeping science.”
Register today for the Neuse River Senior Games & Silver Arts Competition. They’re also looking for volunteers. Contact Craven Country Recreation & Parks at 252-636-6606 or send an email.
Arts & Entertainment
Private and Homeschooled Students art on display at the Bank of the Arts in the Directors Gallery through the end of March. The Bank of the Arts is free and open to the public.
Check out the Twin Rivers Quilting Guild Exhibit at the North Carolina History Center, 529 S Front St.
Check out the 40-Million-Year-Old Tortoise Fossil and all kinds of artworks at Michaelé Rose Watson’s Studio M at 217 Middle St.
Stop by The Next Chapter Books & Art located at 320 S. Front St.
The Accidental Artist at 219 A Craven St.
Fun Activities
The East Carolina Amateur Baseball League kicks off their season this Sunday at Kafer Park! First Game: Orioles vs. Rockies at 1 p.m.
Beary The Hatchet Axe Throwing Co., 504 S. Front St.
Bear Towne Escape Room, 233 Middle St.
Jumpin’ Jive Battlefield, Laser Tag Center, 2911 Brunswick Ave.
Calendar
3rd – 6th: Mark Twain Day & Night at NC History Center’s Cullman Performance Hall, 529 S. Front St. Call 252-229-4977.
3rd: Erika Butters recital accompanied by Cliff Badgley perform recital of Disney favorites, 12:15 p.m. at Christ Church, 320 Pollock St.
4th – 5th: The Wedding Singer, 7:30 p.m. at Masonic Theatre, 514 Hancock St.
4th: Bonus Film Event – “The Artist’s Garden: American Impressionism”, 2:30 p.m., 4:15 p.m., 7:30 p.m. at Craven Community College’s Orringer Auditorium. Call 252-633-2618.
5th: Bingo Night, 6:00 p.m. at Craven County Jaycee’s Fairgrounds, 3700 US-70 E.
6th: The Wedding Singer, 3:00 p.m. at Masonic Theatre, 514 Hancock St.
6th: North Carolina Symphony Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2, 7:30 p.m. at New Bern Riverfront Convention Center 203 S. Front St. Call 919-733-2750.
Music and Nightlife
Thursday
– 30 Second Rocks & Jasmine Tasty Thai at BrÜtopia, 1201 US Hwy 70 E.
– Boomerang at Harbour Pointe Grille, 1105 Barkentine Dr.
Friday
– Dumpster Honey at Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle St.
– Stone Age Romeos at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.
Saturday
– Head on Collision at The Garage, 1209 US Hwy 70 E
– The Switch at Blackbeard’s Triple Play, 415 S Front St.
Check out the New Bern Music Calendar for more — it’s a great resource to help you follow and support local bands. Thank you, Joanne Freidman, for creating and maintaining this one-stop shop for us to see who’s playing where.
Outdoor Life
There’s always fun to be had at the 20 + parks and recreation facilities maintained by Craven County Recreation and Parks and New Bern Parks and Recreation! They offer all kinds of activities from tennis, sand volleyball, bocce ball, kickball, baseball, softball, pickleball, to disc golf and other sports.
Prefer paddling? There are plenty of places to launch your boat or watercraft. Rent a canoe at Merchant’s Grocery in Brices Creek or watercraft from Stand Up Outfitters on Country Club Rd. Contact the Twin Rivers Paddle Club for a Paddle Trails Packet for mapped trails and launch sites.
Prefer golf? Go to the driving range or hit the links at The Emerald, Carolina Colours, River Bend, Harbour Pointe, Sound of Freedom Golf Course, and New Bern Golf Course.
Enjoy a day at the park – playgrounds, picnic tables, grills, shelters, dog park, fishing piers, and other amenities.
Take a walk in the Croatan National Forest or bike, camp, hike, fish, horse riding, observe wildlife, picnic, water activities, etc. For more information, contact the Ranger’s station located off Hwy 70 at 252-638-5628.
At the Movies
ENC Cinemas: Bear Town Cinema at 2806 Trent Rd. and The Bruin at 2500 Neuse Blvd. Call 633-2772. Death on the Nile (PG13), Dog (PG13), Sing 2 (PG), Studio 666 (R), The Batman (PG13), and Uncharted (PG13).
Tours
Go on a “Bear Town Bear” Hunt
Take a self-guided tour:
– African American Heritage Tour
– Churches and Cemeteries Tour
– Revolutionary War Walking Tour
Follow the African American Heritage Trail signs to learn about New Bern’s history.
Take a self-guided or guided tour of New Bern’s Battlefield Park. Call the New Bern Historical Society to arrange guided tours at 638-8558.
Ghost Tour of New Bern every Tuesday thru Saturday. Visit the Black Cat Shoppe located at 246 Middle St. or call 635-1410 for details.
Boaters and Fishermen
