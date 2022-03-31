Tour Cedar Grove Cemetery

New Bern has an undiscovered gem — the Cedar Grove Cemetery! Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, it has a fine collection of 19th century gravestones, markers, and unique statuary monuments. More than two centuries of history come together in a park-like setting.
The Earl of Craven chapter of Questers International offers tours of Cedar Grove Cemetery. Tours begin at 4 p.m., Saturday, April 16, at the Weeping Arch on Queen Street, no advance reservation required.
The Questers chose the cemetery as a major focus because of its historical significance and because it is has many neglected tombstones, fencing, and mausoleums in need of repair. The Questers raise awareness of the significant place of the cemetery in New Bern’s history by offering tours to the public as well as for private groups. They accept donations that are used for repairs in the cemetery. If you join a tour, you’ll hear funny and sad stories about the graves and enjoy the tranquility and beauty of this special place. Each tour lasts about an hour.
By Cheryl Young