The Silver Lining Singers in Concert

Christ Church presents The Silver Lining Singers. New Bern’s all-female a cappella group will perform three concerts at Christ Episcopal Church in April. The first performance will begin at 12:15 p.m. on Thursday, April 7, in the Nave. They will also perform at 6:00 p.m. and again at 7:00 p.m. during ArtWalk on Friday, April 8, 2022.
This group of seven singers has been performing together for several years. Their range of ages and experiences has created not only a rich pool of talent but also a diverse interest in music — traditional songs, 1950s classics, current hits…all with a fun a cappella twist. Please join us for these unique concerts! Free and open to the public. Made possible by the generous support of the Rev. Sharpe Fund for Music.
Submitted by Susan S. Husson on behalf of The Silver Lining Singers