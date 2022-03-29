Talk New Bern & Beyond with The Podsquad – Episode 212

The Podsquad (Jarett Huston, Singer Weirdy Lee with Wicked Junction and Wendy Card) had a great time learning about the people, places, and happenings in New Bern & surrounding areas. Special guests: Author Sam Love of Earth Resonance and Kathy O’Brien of Paws of War Eastern North Carolina.
Show Notes:
00:23 – Catching up with The Podsquad
07:48 – Nautical Star Coffee
11:53 – Author Sam Love of Earth Resonance
24:17 – Big Sam Lewis
24:39 – Nexus Poets
25:07 – Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention
26:51 – Jackie and Bill O’Brien of Paws of War Eastern North Carolina
46:00 – Little Talks: A Lecture by Jill Eberle on Portraiture
46:37 – Flea Market Food Truck Fundraisers Series for Colonial Capital Human Society
46:50 – Martin Marietta Park Grand Opening Ceremony
46:56 – Household Hazard Waste Collection Event
48:19 – Pull for Hope Fire Truck Pull Competition
49:05 – Battlefield Adventure Day
50:42 – The Bears Rock & Roll band
51:51 – Winterfeast: Spring Edition at Tryon Palace
51:57 – Colonial Capital Drag Show Fundraiser
52:23 – 2nd Annual Prom Boutique
52:30 – Molasses Creek Band concert
53:23 – ENC Regional Church and Community Resiliency Collaborative
54:26 – 5th Anniversary of the National Vietnam War Veterans Day – Floyd H. Austin, Jr., Chapter 886
55:17 – Lunch & Learn: How to Write a Small Business Plan
55:37 – North Carolina Baroque Orchestra
56:01 – International Films at Craven Community College
57:21 – Twin Rivers Artists Association and Craven Community College Judged Exhibition
57:42 – “Shoplifters” (2018) International Film
58:27 – Home & Outdoor Expo and Artisan Market
59:09 – New Bern Music Calendar
By Wendy Card