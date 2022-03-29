Talk New Bern & Beyond with The Podsquad – Episode 212

March 29, 2022

New Bern Now Podsquad

The Podsquad (Jarett Huston, Singer Weirdy Lee with Wicked Junction and Wendy Card) had a great time learning about the people, places, and happenings in New Bern & surrounding areas. Special guests: Author Sam Love of Earth Resonance and Kathy O’Brien of Paws of War Eastern North Carolina.

Watch:

Listen:

Show Notes:

00:23 – Catching up with The Podsquad

07:48 – Nautical Star Coffee

11:53 – Author Sam Love of Earth Resonance

24:17 – Big Sam Lewis

24:39 – Nexus Poets

25:07 – Coastal Coalition for Substance Abuse Prevention

26:51 – Jackie and Bill O’Brien of Paws of War Eastern North Carolina

46:00 – Little Talks: A Lecture by Jill Eberle on Portraiture

46:37 – Flea Market Food Truck Fundraisers Series for Colonial Capital Human Society

46:50 – Martin Marietta Park Grand Opening Ceremony

46:56 – Household Hazard Waste Collection Event

48:19 – Pull for Hope Fire Truck Pull Competition

49:05 – Battlefield Adventure Day

50:42 – The Bears Rock & Roll band

51:51 – Winterfeast: Spring Edition at Tryon Palace

51:57 – Colonial Capital Drag Show Fundraiser

52:23 – 2nd Annual Prom Boutique

52:30 – Molasses Creek Band concert

53:23 – ENC Regional Church and Community Resiliency Collaborative

54:26 – 5th Anniversary of the National Vietnam War Veterans Day – Floyd H. Austin, Jr., Chapter 886

55:17 – Lunch & Learn: How to Write a Small Business Plan

55:37 – North Carolina Baroque Orchestra

56:01 – International Films at Craven Community College

57:21 – Twin Rivers Artists Association and Craven Community College Judged Exhibition

57:42 – “Shoplifters” (2018) International Film

58:27 – Home & Outdoor Expo and Artisan Market

59:09 – New Bern Music Calendar

