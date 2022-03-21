Talk New Bern & Beyond with The Podsquad – Episode 211

March 21, 2022

Podsquad guests

The Podsquad (Jane Maulucci and Wendy Card) had a great time talking about the people, places, and happenings in New Bern and surrounding areas. Special guests were Dr. Dawn Baldwin Gibson of Peletah Ministries and Jarett Huston.

Watch:

Listen:

Show Notes:

00:14 – Catching up with The Podsquad

04:26 – Coastal Women’s Forum meeting

08:11 – Interview with Dr. Dawn Baldwin Gibson, Peletah Ministries

32:00 – Jarett Huston joins the Podsquad

43:30 – St. Patrick’s Day events

44:44 – Celebrating African American Women through Song, Leaders in Civil Rights and Women’s Rights

45:58 – St. Patrick’s Day events

47:46 – Comden and Green performed by Lewis ‘n Clark

48:34 – Prayers for Peace in Ukraine

49:04 – The Road to Mother international film

50:05 – New Bern High School Drill Team Pop Rock 2022

50:40 – The Bears rock and roll band and dinner buffet

51:32 – Artisans Affair 2022

53:17 – Bag-End concert

53:30 – Saving Site X by North Carolina Coastal Land Trust

54:06 – Little Talks: A Lecture by Jill Eberle on Portraiture

54:32 – Pull for Hope fire truck pull competition and fundraiser

54:50 – Battlefield Adventure Day

55:39 – WinterFeast Spring Edition at Tryon Palace

56:35 – New Bern Music Calendar

56:54 – New Bern Farmers’ Market

The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, YoutubeiTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

We’ll be back on March 24, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Watch live on New Bern Now’s YouTube Channel and NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

By Wendy Card

