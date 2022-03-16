Talk New Bern & Beyond with The Podsquad – Episode 210

The Podsquad (George Oliver, Jane Maulucci, and Wendy Card) had a great time talking about the people, places, and happenings in New Bern & surrounding areas. Special guests were Doug Amerson with East Carolina Amateur Baseball League, Kathy Morrison with the New Bern Historical Society, and Dr. Eric Oxley of Oxley Comprehensive Dentistry.
Show Notes:
01:42 – Catching up with The Podsquad
04:33 – New Bern Civic Theatre
04:33 – Small Business Center and Coastal Women’s Forum Trade Share
12:59 – Doug Amerson with East Carolina Amateur Baseball League
28:36 – Kathy Morrison with the New Bern Historical Society
40:44 – Dr. Eric Oxley of Oxley Comprehensive Dentistry
57:44 – Punishers Motorcycle Club fundraiser for First Responder Suicide Awareness
58:09 – A Secret Place hosting a Benefit Concert for MERCI Clinic
58:44 – Public Forum and Candidate Forum
59:06 – ArtWalk, “It’s a Spring Thing” at Community Artist Gallery & Studios, “Face to Face: Seeing Community” at Bank of the Arts, Art Exhibit of Private and Homeschooled Students at Craven Arts Council & Gallery
60:23 – The Wedding Singer
60:27 – Erika Butters recital
60:52 – Cars and Coffee New Bern
61:02 – Colonial Capital Humane Society Adoption Event
61:14 – New Bern Historical Society’s Upscale ABC Sale
61:35 – Celebrating African American Women through Song. Leaders in Civil Rights and Women’s Rights
61:55 – St. Patrick’s Day live music
62:43 – Arbor Day Celebration
The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, Youtube, iTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.
You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.
We’ll be back on March 17, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Watch live on New Bern Now’s YouTube Channel and NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page.
By Wendy Card