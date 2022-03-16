Talk New Bern & Beyond with The Podsquad – Episode 210

March 16, 2022

Collage of Podsquad speakers

The Podsquad (George Oliver, Jane Maulucci, and Wendy Card) had a great time talking about the people, places, and happenings in New Bern & surrounding areas. Special guests were Doug Amerson with East Carolina Amateur Baseball League, Kathy Morrison with the New Bern Historical Society, and Dr. Eric Oxley of Oxley Comprehensive Dentistry.

01:42 – Catching up with The Podsquad

04:33 – New Bern Civic Theatre

04:33 – Small Business Center and Coastal Women’s Forum Trade Share

12:59 – Doug Amerson with East Carolina Amateur Baseball League

28:36 – Kathy Morrison with the New Bern Historical Society

40:44 – Dr. Eric Oxley of Oxley Comprehensive Dentistry

57:44 – Punishers Motorcycle Club fundraiser for First Responder Suicide Awareness

58:09 – A Secret Place hosting a Benefit Concert for MERCI Clinic

58:44 – Public Forum and Candidate Forum

59:06 – ArtWalk, “It’s a Spring Thing at Community Artist Gallery & Studios, “Face to Face: Seeing Community” at Bank of the Arts, Art Exhibit of Private and Homeschooled Students at Craven Arts Council & Gallery

60:23 – The Wedding Singer

60:27 – Erika Butters recital

60:52 –  Cars and Coffee New Bern

61:02 – Colonial Capital Humane Society Adoption Event

61:14 – New Bern Historical Society’s Upscale ABC Sale

61:35 – Celebrating African American Women through Song. Leaders in Civil Rights and Women’s Rights

61:55 – St. Patrick’s Day live music

62:43 – Arbor Day Celebration

By Wendy Card

