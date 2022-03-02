Talk New Bern & Beyond with The Podsquad – Episode 209

March 2, 2022

City Hall clock with Talk New Bern with The Podsquad text

The Podsquad — Jane Maulucci, Jeremy LeRay and Wendy Card had a great time talking about the people, places, and happenings in New Bern & beyond. Congratulations to Sonja Babic for winning a gift certificate to McCoy’s Grill Chicken & BBQ!

Watch:

Listen:

Show Notes:

00:57 – Catching up with The Podsquad

03:47 – Coastal Women’s Forum Trade Share

10:55 – Jeremy LeRay of New Bern Web Design

25:00 – Edwin Vargas, Candidate for Craven County Commissioner District 4

33:53 – Marianne’s book

35:56 – Upcoming Election Schedule

38:01 – United Way of Coastal Carolina’s “Books for Littles” drive

41:23 – Craven County Sheriff’s Office Public Auction of Seized Property

44:11 – New Bern Mardi Gras

45:39 – Nexus Poets March Open Mic

46:34 – Valentine’s Day Card

47:17 – Twin Rivers Quilting Guild Exhibit

47:36 – Looking Back, Moving Forward: Images from Civil Rights Movement in the South

48:06 – Tracing Our Past, a Reflection

48:34 – Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation Gala

49:07 – The Wedding Singer

50:06 – Erika Butters Recital

50:54 – North Carolina Symphony Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2

51:27 – “Perceiving Strength” Women’s Tea & Fundraiser

51:48 – New Bern Music Calendar

52:12 – New Bern Farmers’ Market

57:43 – Zaks of Mallardtown in Trenton

59:12 – Coastal Sole

The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, YoutubeiTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

We’ll be back on March 10, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Watch live on New Bern Now’s YouTube Channel and NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

By Wendy Card

