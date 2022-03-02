Talk New Bern & Beyond with The Podsquad – Episode 209

The Podsquad — Jane Maulucci, Jeremy LeRay and Wendy Card had a great time talking about the people, places, and happenings in New Bern & beyond. Congratulations to Sonja Babic for winning a gift certificate to McCoy’s Grill Chicken & BBQ!
Watch:
Listen:
Show Notes:
00:57 – Catching up with The Podsquad
03:47 – Coastal Women’s Forum Trade Share
10:55 – Jeremy LeRay of New Bern Web Design
25:00 – Edwin Vargas, Candidate for Craven County Commissioner District 4
33:53 – Marianne’s book
35:56 – Upcoming Election Schedule
38:01 – United Way of Coastal Carolina’s “Books for Littles” drive
41:23 – Craven County Sheriff’s Office Public Auction of Seized Property
44:11 – New Bern Mardi Gras
45:39 – Nexus Poets March Open Mic
46:34 – Valentine’s Day Card
47:17 – Twin Rivers Quilting Guild Exhibit
47:36 – Looking Back, Moving Forward: Images from Civil Rights Movement in the South
48:06 – Tracing Our Past, a Reflection
48:34 – Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Foundation Gala
49:07 – The Wedding Singer
50:06 – Erika Butters Recital
50:54 – North Carolina Symphony Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2
51:27 – “Perceiving Strength” Women’s Tea & Fundraiser
51:48 – New Bern Music Calendar
52:12 – New Bern Farmers’ Market
57:43 – Zaks of Mallardtown in Trenton
59:12 – Coastal Sole
By Wendy Card