Rotary Club of New Bern Presents Sham-Rockin’ Celebration

Gather your family and friends, get your green on, and join us for The Rotary Club of New Bern’s 2022 Sham-Rockin’ St. Patrick’s Celebration, Friday, March 11th! This year the event will be held at the North Carolina History Center, overlooking the beautiful Trent River.
Doors open at 6:00 pm, and the Sham-Rockin’ will continue until 10:00 pm. From 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., The Chelsea Restaurant will serve up the best corned beef and cabbage found in Eastern North Carolina. Fresh Water Brewery, as our beverage sponsor, will offer your favorite beer and wine.
During dinner, listen to music provided by DJ Fred Rouse. After dinner, dance the night away to Bryan Mayer and the I-42 Band! We are excited to announce that there will be a Virtual Auction during the event! Bidders can bid on their favorite items by going to ENCBigDeals.com. Some of the items include PGA Golf Tickets, a Bosch Dishwasher, paintings, gift baskets, gift certificates, and more. In addition, there will be a 50/50 raffle to benefit RCS!
Tickets include a buffet dinner and all drinks. Tickets are two tickets for $175 in advance and can be purchased online here. Tickets will not be sold at the door. We expect this to be a sold-out event, so purchase your tickets soon!
Sham-Rockin’ is a fundraiser for the Rotary Club of New Bern’s grant program. Past proceeds have assisted the New Bern Boys and Girls Club, Craven County Partners In Education, Back Pack Blessings, and RCS.
This celebration is made possible by the generous support of our event sponsors including Hagan & Hagan Inc, your local Taco Bell Franchise owner, as the Title Sponsor, Trent Cadillac Buick GMC, Carolina East, and Craven County Independent Insurance Agents, as well as several other local sponsors and contributors.
For more information on Sham-Rockin’, call Joe Geiger at 517-204-2789 or visit us on social media.
By Darlene Brown, Rotary Club of New Bern, Marketing Committee