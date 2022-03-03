Petition of Citizens, Re-Entry Month, Taxes, Among Items on County Commissioners’ Meeting Agenda — March 7, 2022

Monday, March 7th, the next regular session meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Craven County Administration Building, 406 Craven St., New Bern.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
APPROVE AGENDA
1. PETITIONS OF CITIZENS (AGENDA TOPICS)
Comments directly pertaining to items on the agenda of any regularly scheduled meeting of the Board shall be made during an agenda comment period occurring at the beginning of each regularly scheduled meeting. Comments during this period shall be limited to those comments directly pertaining to items on the agenda for such meeting.
Each speaker must address the Board as a whole (and not any individual Commissioner, County staff member or the audience) from the lectern and shall begin his or her remarks by giving his or her name and address and the topic about which they intend to speak. Each speaker will have three (3) minutes to make remarks, as measured by a timer operated by County staff. A speaker may not yield any of his or her time to another speaker.
Speakers must be courteous in their language and presentation and must abide by generally accepted standards of decorum. Speakers shall not make the same or repetitive comments, whether during a particular comment period or over the course of multiple comment periods. Speakers shall not attack or insult any person or group of people, and speakers shall not give belligerent or hostile comments during any comment period.
2. CONSENT AGENDA
A. MINUTES OF FEBRUARY 21, 2022 REGULAR SESSION AND FEBRUARY 21, 2022 RECONVENED SESSION
The Board will be requested to approve the minutes of February 21, 2022 regular session and February 21, 2022 reconvened session, as shown in Attachment #2.A.
B. TAX RELEASES AND REFUNDS
The Board will be requested to approve the tax releases and refunds as shown in Attachment #2.B.
For the March 07, 2022 meeting, there is a Release Request of a Discovery Bill of Tax Years 2016 through 2021 that warrants further explanation. The owner, Nautical Sound Waves, LLC, and its Release Request is for a tax levied by Craven County in the total amount of $110,847.22. In June 2021, a Discovery was made regarding a yacht and dinghy owned by Nautical Sound Waves, LLC. The registration was North Carolina Wildlife. However, after further research by the Tax Administrator, Leslie Young, and the County Attorney, Arey W. Grady, it has been determined that the situs (where it’s located more or less) is not Craven County. It was in December 2021 that the owner provided communication and documentation to the County Attorney that the boat had not acquired a tax situs in Craven County. For this reason, this tax should be released.
Tax Year 2021 $12,199.60
Tax Year 2020 $13,402.27
Tax Year 2019 $19,035.71
Tax Year 2018 $20,198.81
Tax Year 2017 $22,065.41
Tax Year 2016 $23,945.42
Total $110,847.22
C. HEALTH BUDGET AMENDMENT (WIC Funding Increase)
WIC has received a funding increase of $.10/participant per month, applicable from January through May 2022. The total additional funding amounts to $1,322.00. Funds will be used to purchase office chairs in the WIC department.
The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown as
Attachment #2.C, in the amount of $1,322.00.
D. MILITARY SERVICE PERSON OF THE QUARTER RESOLUTION
The Board will be requested to adopt the resolution, shown as Attachment #2.D, recognizing Sergeant Sandra Accilien as Military Service Person of the Quarter.
E. RE-ENTRY MONTH PROCLAMATION
The Board will be requested to adopt the proclamation, shown as Attachment #2.E., observing the month of April as Re-Entry Month in Craven County.
Board Action: A roll call vote is needed to approve the consent agenda items
DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS:
3. PLANNING – SUBDIVISION FOR APPROVAL – PLANTATION HARBOR PHASE 3A – FINAL: Don Baumgardner, Planning Director
The Planning Board met on February 24, 2022 and recommended the following subdivision for approval:
Plantation Harbor Ph. 3A – Final
- Property is owned by Kevin Mullineaux
- Surveyed by Robert H. Davis, PLS
- Property is located within Twp. 5 off of Antebellum Drive (Private Road)
- Parcel ID 5-013-4-012-E
- Subdivision contains 19 lots on 14.81 acres
- Lots will be served by Craven County Water and a private wastewater treatment system operated by the Plantation Harbor Property Owner’s Association
Maps of the subdivision are shown as Attachment #3.
Board Action: Approve subdivision
4. APPOINTMENTS
A. Pending:
-
- Community Child Protection Team
- Craven County Board of Adjustments
- Craven Aging Planning Board
B. Current:
Fire Tax Commissioner
Reuben Hart, Township 7 recently died
Applicant Daniel T. Hill, Jr. is recommended to be appointed to fill his seat (See Attachment #4.B.)
C. UPCOMING: Terms Expiring April/May, 2022
Community Child Protection Team
Trisha Webb (Bereaved Parent Rep)
Craven County Clean Sweep
David Cox
Board of Equalization and Review
Jimmy Dillahunt (District 3 – appointed 2012)
Joe Fogleman (District 1 – appointed 2012)
Voluntary Agriculture District Advisory Board
Wyatt Whitford (District 1)
David Parker (District 2)
Glen Ipock (District 2)
Carl Turner (District 5)
Board Action: Appointments will be effective immediately, unless otherwise specified.
5. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S REPORT: Arey Grady
Initial Offer to Purchase Real Property – 1106 Broad St, New Bern (Parcel Number 8-012-A-325)
The County has received an offer in the amount of $5,400.00 for this real property, which was acquired jointly with the City of New Bern through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $4,626.02. The tax value of this property is $10,800.00. Attachment #5 contains copies of the Offer to Purchase, Foreclosure Deed, GIS information, and proposed resolution approving the offer and authorizing the upset bid process.
Note that this property is jointly owned with the City of New Bern, which has already approved this initial offer.
Should the Board of Commissioners approve this transaction, the proposed resolution should be adopted, which will in turn authorize advertisement for upset bids. Once the upset bid process is concluded, this transaction will be brought back before the Board of Commissioners for final approval.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving the transaction and authorize advertisement for upset bids
6. PETITIONS OF CITIZENS (GENERAL TOPICS)
7. COUNTY MANAGER’S REPORT: Jack Veit
8. COMMISSIONERS’ REPORTS
