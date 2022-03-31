Petition of Citizens on Craven Commissioners’ Meeting Agenda — April 4, 2022

Monday, April 4th, the next regular session meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Craven County Administration Building, 406 Craven St., New Bern.
1. PETITIONS OF CITIZENS (AGENDA TOPICS)
Comments directly pertaining to items on the agenda of any regularly scheduled meeting of the Board shall be made during an agenda comment period occurring at the beginning of each regularly scheduled meeting. Comments during this period shall be limited to those comments directly pertaining to items on the agenda for such meeting.
Each speaker must address the Board as a whole (and not any individual Commissioner, County staff member or the audience) from the lectern and shall begin his or her remarks by giving his or her name and address and the topic about which they intend to speak. Each speaker will have three (3) minutes to make remarks, as measured by a timer operated by County staff. A speaker may not yield any of his or her time to another speaker.
Speakers must be courteous in their language and presentation and must abide by generally accepted standards of decorum. Speakers shall not make the same or repetitive comments, whether during a particular comment period or over the course of multiple comment periods. Speakers shall not attack or insult any person or group of people, and speakers shall not give belligerent or hostile comments during any comment period.
Board Action: Receive information
2. CONSENT AGENDA
A. MINUTES OF MARCH 21, 2022 REGULAR SESSION
The Board will be requested to approve the minutes of March 21, 2022 regular session, as shown in Attachment #2.A.
B. TAX RELEASES AND REFUNDS
The Board will be requested to approve the tax releases and refunds, as shown in Attachment #2.B.
C. PROCLAMATION – DESIGNATING APRIL AS MONTH OF THE MILITARY CHILD
The Board will be requested to adopt the proclamation designating the month of April, 2022 as Month of the Military Child, as shown in Attachment #2.C
D. REQUEST FOR PUBLIC HEARING – PROJECT COAST
Pursuant to N.C. Gen. Stat. § 158-7.1, Craven County (hereinafter “County”) intends to convey for economic development purposes a fee simple interest in a +/- two and 1/2 (2.5) acre tract (hereinafter “Tract”) of land, the Tract being known as a portion of Lot 19 in the Craven County Industrial Park. The value of two and 1/2 acres of the Tract is Twenty Thousand and no/100 Dollars ($20,000.00), for a total value of Fifty Thousand and no/100 Dollars ($50,000.00), and the County intends to convey and sell same for such value. The County believes the proposed conveyance will stimulate and stabilize the local economy, result in the creation and retention of a substantial number of permanent jobs in the County, and result in increased tax revenues to the County. The purchaser, is a locally owned company with 6 employees and this development will allow them to grow over 25 employees in five years.
The Economic Development Department requests that the Craven County Board of Commissioners hold a public hearing on these matters at, or shortly after 8:30 a.m., on Monday, April 18th, 2021 in the Commissioners’ Room in the Craven County Administration Building.
Board Action: A roll call vote is needed to approve the consent agenda items
DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS
3. SHERIFF – CALENDAR CHECK: Chip Hughes
The Sheriff’s Office has received a check in the amount of $10,000.00 in regards to the 2023 Sheriff’s Calendar. This check will be used to purchase a variety of items that the office needs, at the discretion of the Sheriff.
The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown as Attachment #3, in the amount of $10,000.00.
Board Action: Approve budget amendment; a roll call vote is needed
4. APPOINTMENTS
A. PENDING
B. CURRENT
C. UPCOMING
Board Action: Appointments will be effective immediately, unless otherwise specified.
A. Pending:
Community Child Protection Team
Craven Aging Planning Board
B. Current:
Fireman’s Relief Fund Board – Township One
- Applicant Marlow Jones to replace Dennis Smith who passed away (See Attachment #4.B.)
Craven County Board of Adjustments – seek reappointment
- Bud Stilley (District 7 – appointed 2013)
- Mark Gatlin (District 7 – appointed 2019)
- Lee K Allen III (District 6 – appointed 2013)
- John Brazelton (Deceased) – vacancy
Board of Equalization and Review – seeks reappointment
- Jimmy Dillahunt (District 3 – appointed 2012)
Community Child Protection Team – seeks reappointment
- Trisha Webb (Bereaved Parent Rep – appointed 2019)
C. UPCOMING: Terms Expiring April/May, 2022
Board of Equalization and Review – seeks reappointment
- Joe Fogleman (District 1 – appointed 2012)
Voluntary Agriculture District Advisory Board
- Wyatt Whitford (District 1)
- David Parker (District 2)
- Glen Ipock (District 2)
- Carl Turner (District 5)
Craven Community College Board of Trustees
- Jennifer Dacey (does not seek reappointment)
5. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S REPORT: Arey Grady
6. PETITIONS OF CITIZENS (GENERAL TOPICS)
7. COUNTY MANAGER’S REPORT: Jack Veit
8. COMMISSIONERS’ REPORTS
By Alison Newcombe, Administrative Secretary, Craven County Manager’s Office