Petition of Citizens, City Hall Elevator Project on Aldermen Meeting Agenda — March 8, 2022

The Tuesday, March 8th meeting will be held at 6 p.m. in the Courtroom at City Hall located at 300 Pollock St.
1. Meeting opened by Mayor Dana E. Outlaw. Prayer Coordinated by Alderwoman Harris. Pledge of Allegiance.
2. Roll Call.
3. Request and Petition of Citizens.
This section of the agenda is titled Requests and Petitions of Citizens. This is an opportunity for public comment, and we thank you for coming to the Board of Aldermen meeting tonight to share your views. We value all citizen input. Speaker comments are limited to a maximum of 4 minutes during the public comment period. At the conclusion of 4 minutes, each speaker shall leave the podium. Comments will be directed to the full board, not to an individual board member or staff member.
Although the board is interested in hearing your comments, speakers should not expect any comments, action, or deliberation from the board on any issue raised during the public comment period. In the board’s discretion, it may refer issues to the appropriate city officials or staff for further investigation. If an organized group is present to speak on a common issue, please designate one person to present the group’s comment, which shall be limited to a maximum of 4 minutes.
Consent Agenda
4. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Close Specific Streets for the Tap That 2nd Annual Block Party.
(Ward 1) In conjunction with Religious Community Services, Tap That Craft Beer and Wine will be holding its second annual block party. A request was received to close the 900 and 1000 blocks of Pollock Street to vehicular traffic on May 21, 2022, from 10 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. The organizers have also requested use of the public parking lot at 925 Broad Street, which is the back of the old Days Inn site, to set up a food truck and entertainment. A rain date of June 4, 2022 has been designated. A memo from Kari Warren, Interim Director of Parks and Recreation, is attached.
5. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Call for a Public Hearing to Amend the Land Use Ordinance Section 15- 80 — Endorsements on Major Subdivision Plats.
Staff in Development Services is recommending an amendment to Section 15-80 of the Land Use Ordinance regarding Endorsements on Major Subdivision Plats. The amendments are in accordance with NCGS § 47-30. The Planning and Zoning Board reviewed the amendment and unanimously approved it at their February 1, 2022 meeting. It is requested a public hearing be called for March 22, 2022 to receive comments on the proposed changes. A memo from Matt Schelly, Interim Director of Development Services, is attached.
6. Consider Adopting a Resolution to Call for a Public Hearing on the Resiliency Plan.
Staff has been working with consultants to develop a multiphase, long-term Resiliency Plan that will allow the City, residents, and businesses to be better prepared for and able to respond to situations arising from extreme storms. The draft plan will be presented before the Board on March 22, 2022, and it is requested a public hearing be held at that time to receive comments and input from the public. A memo from Mr. Schelly is attached.
7. Approve Minutes.
Minutes from the February 11, 2022 retreat and February 22, 2022 regular meeting are provided for review and approval.
*********
8. Consider Adopting a Resolution Approving a Memorandum of Understanding with the US Department of Justice Marshal Service.
For several years, the New Bern Police Department has participated in the Task Force Officer (“TFO”) program with the US Department of Justice Marshal Service. Through this partnership, the Marshal Service has engaged in numerous operations throughout New Bern and Craven County to hunt down wanted fugitives. In the fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2021, 307 warrants were served in our region and 179 fugitives arrested. The Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) provides that the US Department of Justice will pay the Police Department an amount not to exceed 10,000 for overtime of a sworn officer. A memo from Police Chief Patrick Gallagher is attached.
9. Consider Adopting a Resolution Authorizing the City Manager to Execute a Contract with James L. Cayton and Associates, Inc. for the FY22 Water and Sewer Improvements Project.
(Wards 1 and 5) Bids were sought for the FY22 Water and Sewer Improvements Project that involves Court Street and portions of High Street, River Road, and Washington/Raleigh Street. The project will eliminate deteriorated mains and service lines, increase reliability of the domestic water supply, and reduce potential sewer backups in the project area. A total of four bids were received, with the lowest bid submitted by James L. Cayton Utilities, Inc. for $758,550. The proposed resolution authorizes the City Manager to execute a contract with James L. Cayton and any change orders within the budgeted amount. A memo from Jordan Hughes, City Engineer, is attached along with a copy of the bid tabulation.
10. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Amend Article V. Trucks and Trailers of Chapter 70.
(Ward 1) This ordinance will amend Article V of Chapter 70 of the city’s Code of Ordinances to clearly define trucks and trailers and establish width and lengths of same. It also expands the parking restrictions to prohibit overnight truck and trailer parking along the portion of National Avenue between Dunn Street and North Avenue. A memo from Jaimee Bullock-Mosley, Assistant City Attorney, is attached.
11. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Close the COPS MORE 98 Grant Fund.
This item and the next four are matters of clean- up. The Board adopted an ordinance on November 10, 1998, to establish the COPS MORE 98 Grant Project Fund. The grant ended on June 30, 2000, and the proposed ordinance will formally close out the program in the City’ s financial system. A memo from Kimberly Ostrom, Director of Finance, is attached.
12. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Close the Garage Relocation Project Fund.
In 2018, the Board established the Garage Relocation Project Fund in the amount of $850,000. The project is now complete and has a remaining fund balance of 15,996.19. This ordinance will transfer the fund balance from the project to the General Fund, and it will also close out the project fund. A memo from Mrs. Ostrom is attached.
13. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Close the 2017 Water Improvements Project Fund.
This water improvements project from 2017 is now complete. The proposed ordinance will formally close out the project fund. A memo from Mrs. Ostrom is attached.
14. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Close the Water Resources Relocation Project Fund.
On May 09, 2017, an ordinance was adopted to establish the Water Resources Relocation Project Fund. The project is now complete, and the proposed ordinance will close out the project fund. A memo from Mrs. Ostrom is attached.
15. Consider Adopting an Ordinance to Close the 2017 Sewer Improvements Project Fund.
This sewer improvements project from 2017 is now complete. The proposed ordinance will close out the project fund. A memo from Mrs. Ostrom is attached.
16. Discussion of City Hall Elevator Project.
Four bids for the City Hall elevator project were opened on February 24, 2022. The lowest bid was $3,929,000, which far exceeded the architect’s estimated budget of 2,160,000. Direction is needed from the Board on how to proceed.
17. Appointment(s).
18. Attorney’s Report.
19. City Manager’s Report.
20. New Business.
21. Closed Session.
22. Adjourn.
The agenda, packet, and minutes are published on the City of New Bern’s website here.
Individuals with disabilities requiring special assistance should call 639-7501 no later than 3 p.m. the date of the meeting.
Agenda provided by Brenda Blanco, City Clerk
