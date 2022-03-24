Pepsi Brings An Exclusive First Taste of New Nitro Pepsi

Last month, Pepsi turned the cola category on its head with the announcement of Nitro Pepsi – the first-ever nitrogen-infused cola that’s actually softer than a soft drink.
This Saturday, March 26, Pepsi is bringing a first taste of Nitro Pepsi to New Bern, the birthplace of Pepsi-Cola, offering residents an exclusive chance to try this reimagined cola experience before the product hits stores across the state. Fans can stop by The Pepsi Store to get their hands on a free can of Nitro Pepsi all day long and enter for a chance to win cash giveaways happening throughout the afternoon.
WHEN: Saturday, March 26, 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. with live giveaways at 12 noon, 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.
WHERE: Pepsi Store, 256 Middle St., New Bern.
The Nitro Pepsi Difference:
Unlike other colas, Nitro Pepsi is creamy, smooth and has a mesmerizing cascade of tiny bubbles topped off by a frothy foam head. The smaller bubbles create an unbelievably smooth texture made possible by a unique widget placed at the bottom of every can. This is the first time this type of widget technology, often seen in beer and coffee products, is being applied to the cola category.
Starting March 28, Nitro Pepsi will be available nationwide in Draft Cola and Vanilla Draft Cola in newly designed cans in both single-serve and 4-pack varieties. For more information, please visit www.pepsi.com/nitro.
By Katherine Hartley, Senior Account Executive, Acceleration