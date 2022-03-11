The North Carolina Military Historical Society and Tryon Palace proudly present the North Carolina Naval History Symposium on Saturday, April 30, at the North Carolina History Center. Beginning at 9:30 a.m., five presenters will cover topics relating to the naval history of North Carolina, from the American Revolution to World War II. The program is free of charge and open to the public.
A broad spectrum of naval history will be covered by five guest speakers:
Jeff Bockert, NC Historic Sites East Region Supervisor; Sion Harrington, NCMHS Vice President and former State Military Archivist; Chris Meekins, Civil War Roster Editor, NC Office of Archives & History; Jim Greathouse,Former Museum Specialist at the Fayetteville Area Transportation and Local History Museum and Independent Researcher; and Jim McKee, Site Manager, Brunswick Town-Fort Anderson State Historic Site. Jeff Bockert’s presentation will cover the career of the battleship USS North Carolina during the Second World War. Sion Harrington will focus on people, highlighting numerous North Carolinians who served in the naval forces during World War I.
The most tightly focused presentation will be given by Chris Meekins as he explores various naval actions around the Chesapeake & Albemarle Canal in northeastern North Carolina during the Civil War. Jim Greathouse will highlight the naval history of North Carolina during the War of 1812, from the well-known privateer Otway Burns to the little-known Jeffersonian gunboats that patrolled the state’s waters. Finally, Jim McKee will discuss the operations of the British Navy in the Cape Fear region during the American Revolution, including their cooperation with former Royal Governor and Tryon Palace resident, Josiah Martin.
This event is FREE and open to the public. Registration for the program opens at 8:30 a.m. at the NC History Center’s Cullman Performance Hall at 529 S. Front Street, New Bern. However, those wishing to attend later in the day, may sign in and join anytime. For more information on this informative program, visit North Carolina Military Historical Society, or send an email.
By Nancy Figiel, Tryon Palace Public Affairs Director