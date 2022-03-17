New Bern Yacht Club presents “Clear for Take-Off”

March 17, 2022

Photo of dock and flag pole at New Bern Yacht Club

New Bern Yacht Club’s General Membership Meeting will be Tuesday, March 22, 6:30 p.m. Social Hour, 7:30 p.m. Program and Business Meeting.

We are excited to announce that Major General Tom Braaten, USMC, (Ret.) will speak about unique aviation experiences during his decorated career, entitled “Clear for Take-Off.” Tom is also recognized for his many contributions to the New Bern community.

Thinking about joining a yacht club? NBYC welcomes mariners with all styles and sizes of boats and offers year-round cruising and social events. To attend as guests, send us an email.

Visit us on the web: NewBernYachtClub.com, Facebook.com/NewBernYachtClub.

By Lucy Litchy

