New Bern St. Patrick’s Day Events

Are you looking for something to do to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in New Bern?
Here's the latest lineup:
Friday, March 11th:
Sham-Rockin' 2022, 6:00 p.m. at North Carolina History Center, 529 S. Front St. For tickets and information, call Rotary Club of New Bern at 517-204-2789.
Saturday, March 12th:
St. Patrick’s Day Bash: Corned Beef & Cabbage Meal, 1:00 p.m. at Twin Rivers Clubhouse, 1307 Village Rd. Contact Twin Rivers Chapter Enforcers MC at 252-808-7978.
Thursday, March 17th:
St. Patrick's Day with Jim, 7:00 p.m. at The Tonic Parlor, 218 Middle St.
Friday, March 18th:
Simon Spalding St. Patrick's Day Performance, 5:30 p.m. at Sara's Big Apple, 1150 Broad Creek Rd.
Saint Patrick's Day Karaoke Style, 7:00 p.m. at The Garage, 1209 US Hwy 70 E.
Saturday, March 19th:
Green Eggs & Kegs, 10:00 a.m. at Tap That, 901 Pollock St.
Annual St. Patrick's Day Pub Crawl starts at 12:00 p.m.: Blackbeard's Triple Play, Pirate's Cove, The Bruin, Michael's Pub, Bear Town Market, Freshwater Beer Co., Tap That, Brewery 99, The Garage, and BrÜtopia.
St. Patty’s Day Huge Party, 2:00 p.m. at Freshwater Beer Co., 904 Pollock St.
Let us know if you are aware of an event we may have missed, and we will add them to the list.
By Wendy Card