New Bern Parks and Recreation is offering Badminton

March 1, 2022

Love Badminton? Come out and enjoy great company and fun games while staying active and healthy! This program is free and will take place at two different locations:

Jasper G. Hayes Omega Center, 801 Cedar Street

Monday and Wednesday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Beginning March 7 thru April 13, 2022

West New Bern Recreation Center, 1225 Pine Tree Drive

Tuesday and Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Beginning March 8 thru April 14, 2022

Register online at our Parks and Recreation page at NewBernNC.gov or visit the West New Bern Recreation Center. For additional information, please contact Ashley Parham at 252-639-2913.

Follow us on Facebook @NewBernPR.

By Ashley Parham, Program Coordinator

