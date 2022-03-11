New Bern Mall Launches Search for Its Next Great Pop-Up Shop

The New Bern Mall announced today the launch of its search for New Bern’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop. Open to businesses of all types, the search will grant one lucky winner a pop-up space in the New Bern Mall this holiday season.
The search is a partnership with the American Dream Project, an initiative that connects entrepreneurs with brick-and-mortar spaces by working with property owners to facilitate the vision of new and expanding American businesses. The winner will be chosen by the New Bern Mall. Crafty Bear, a vendor marketplace, has been a past winner of this contest.
“We are excited to be hosting the search for New Bern’s Next Great Pop-Up Shop for the third year! There are so many wonderful businesses and talented entrepreneurs in the New Bern area, and this is a unique opportunity for someone to pilot a storefront during the busiest time of the year. We are thrilled to be able to support someone with a passion for growing their business,” said Lindsey Mueller, Director of the American Dream Project. “Whether you are a new business, or an existing business looking to expand or try something different, there is so much potential for this space to be something truly exceptional”
The winner will be awarded a retail space in the mall for twelve weeks during the holiday season as well as a cash prize to be used toward the design and build-out of their dream pop-up space. Rent will be covered by the New Bern Mall. For more details about the space and to apply, applicants can visit www.dreambighere.com/newbern.
The application deadline is Saturday, May 7th. The winner will be selected by the New Bern Mall and announced this summer. The new pop-up shop will be open from October 1st to December 31st.
About the American Dream Project
The American Dream Project connects entrepreneurs with brick-and-mortar spaces by working with property owners to facilitate the vision of new and expanding American businesses. Run by Hull Property Group, a retail real estate company, the project finds prime retail and restaurant spaces across America to help make the dream of operating your own store a reality.
Submitted by Korde Jones, The American Dream Project Team