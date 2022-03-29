New Bern Historical Society Scholarships Deadline Extended

The New Bern Historical Society has extended the deadline for the combined Harriet Marks Scholarship and the John R. and Alice Land Taylor Scholarship to April 22, 2022. This, in the hope to expand the opportunity to apply to more eligible students.
The Marks Scholarship was established in a trust for the estate of Miss Harriett Marks. It was created in 1968 under the terms of the will of Miss Marks as a memorial to the O. Marks family. The Taylor Scholarship, although a separate entity, is designed to complement and supplement the Marks Scholarship. It was created in 2015 and is administered by the North Carolina Community Foundation and sponsored by their grandson, J. M. Hodges, Jr., to honor the memory of his grandparents. These scholarships are awarded annually based on both scholarship and financial need. The combined funds generated by these scholarships will provide greater financial assistance for the worthy recipient.
This joint scholarship is awarded to a senior graduating from New Bern High School and contributes to the tuition, board, or lodging for the purpose of obtaining higher education at an accredited college, university, or other institution of higher learning. They are renewable for three succeeding years if academic standards are maintained.
Historical Society Executive Director Mickey Miller explains, “This scholarship can make all the difference to a young student who needs financial help to go to college. We are very proud of the academic records of our scholarship awardees over the years, and we look forward to selecting another worthy student who will maintain this tradition.”
Scholarship applications are available on the New Bern Historical Society website: newbernhistorical.org and on the New Bern High School website. They must be returned to the New Bern Historical Society by Friday, April 22, 2022. For further information contact the New Bern Historical Society office at 252-638-8558.
Submitted by Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller