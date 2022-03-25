Neuse River Region Association of REALTORS Sponsors Heritage Homes Tour

Community partners are the moving force behind so many of the New Bern Historical Society’s popular events. As the Heritage Homes Tour returns after a three-year hiatus, what better partner for a moving force than the Neuse River Region Association of REALTORS (NRRAR). Historical Society Executive Director Mickey Miller explains, “As we prepare a renewed and expanded tour, we are delighted to have NRRAR working with us as Title Sponsor. We were thrilled when Darlene Spivey, Association Executive Director made the partnership happen along with Century 21 Zaytoun-Raines, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Advantage, Keller Williams of New Bern NC, Neuse Realty, Prime Realty NC, Realty One Group East, and Trent River Realty.”
Also partnering as Media Sponsor are WCTI NewsChannel 12 and Fox Eastern Carolina. “We are pleased to have WCTI 12 and Fox Eastern Carolina back with us” says 1st V.P. Kathy Morrison. “We are so fortunate to have local media who recognize the importance of the non-profit events and are willing to lend their support. They join a long roster of many other businesses who have been very generous in their support of this beloved New Bern tradition.”
The Heritage Homes Tour returns April 8 & 9 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Expect a diverse lineup of unique houses in the downtown historic district, ranging from 19th century traditional dwellings to creative adaptive reuse structures and exciting new infill homes. These aren’t museum properties; they’re livable family homes with rich stories and architecture that illustrates New Bern’s amazing history.
In addition to remarkable homes, you’ll be fascinated by working artists and performing musicians, and tempted by a variety of food trucks. Stately historic downtown churches will also be open to tour. Your day will be full! Your map, which is your ticket, will guide you to all these delights.
Tickets, good for both days, are available at www.NewBernHistorical.org/tickets, or by calling 252-638-8558, or by visiting the New Bern Historical Society at 511 Broad St. in New Bern. Also available at Mitchell Hardware, 215 Craven Street; Harris Teeter, 3565 MLK Blvd.; and Harris Teeter, Carolina Colours. Tickets are $20 for adults through April 7. Active-duty military and family members, students under 23, and Historical Society members are $15. Groups of more than 10 are also $15 each. Call the Historical Society to book your group. Don’t wait to get your tickets — beginning April 8, general admission adults are $25.
The mission of the New Bern Historical Society is to celebrate and promote New Bern and its heritage through events and education. Offices are located in the historic Attmore-Oliver House at 511 Broad Street in New Bern. For more information, call 252-638-8558 or go to www.NewBernHistorical.org or Facebook.com/NewBernHistoricalSociety.
Submitted by Kathy Morrison on behalf of Mickey Miller