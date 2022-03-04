March Events at the Beaufort Maritime Museum

American Red Cross Blood Drive
March 2, 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.
Appointments are now available for the museum’s American Red Cross blood drive. The blood drive will be held in the auditorium on March 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 5 p.m. You can schedule your appointment online at redcrossblood.org, or email Cyndi Brown or call 252-504-7744, and she can add you to the schedule. Those who donate in March will receive a $10 Fanatics e-gift card and a chance at a trip to the MLB All-Star Game! As always, fresh baked cookies will be available at the post-donation canteen.
Maritime Matinee: “Ribbon of Sand”
March 3, 1:00 p.m.
Join us in the museum auditorium at 1:00 p.m. March 3 for a free showing of “Ribbon of Sand,” a 27-minute PBS documentary that explores the wild seascape of Cape Lookout, one of the world’s last natural barrier islands. Now a National Seashore, Cape Lookout, and neighboring islands North Core Banks and Shackleford Banks, are home to sand dunes covered in sea oats, wild horses, historic life-saving stations and forgotten villages. Free, no registration required.
The Smell of Money: Legacy of the Menhaden Fishery
March 5, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
Join us in the museum auditorium for a free conference exploring the importance of the menhaden fishery, from its history to today. Admission is free, and a boxed lunch is included. The conference lineup includes:
10 a.m.: Welcome and introductions
10:15: ‘What’s a Menhaden and What’s All the Stink About?” presented by Joe Smith
11 a.m.: ‘Today’s Fishery: Working Boats and Factories’ panel moderated by Barbara Garrity-Blake
Noon: lunch provided
12:30 p.m.: David Cecelski presentation
1 p.m.: ‘Menhaden Fishery Back in the Day’ panel moderated by Steve Goodwin
2 p.m.: ‘Raising Fish with Songs’ presentation on chanteys
3 p.m.: Conference closes
Seating is limited; therefore, reservations are strongly suggested. You can RSVP for the morning session only, the afternoon session only or the full program. Reserve your spot at ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com or by calling 252-504-7758.
Merry-time for Tots
March 9, 10:00 a.m.
Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their caregivers participate in a maritime-themed hands-on experience, craft, and activity. Topics rotate between pirates, sharks, whales, and fish with a focus on both experience and exposure. Each program is 45-60 minutes long. Caregivers are asked to stay for entire program, which is offered every second Wednesday. Pre-registration required; $10 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $5). For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
Ocean Infants
March 10, 9:00 a.m.
The program, designed for infants (0-2 years) and their caregivers, involves maritime items such as whale bones, shark teeth, and pirate hats! This program, offered every second Thursday, is designed to give the caregiver and infant the chance to bond, learn, and socialize. Pre-registration required; $5 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $2). For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
By Cyndi Brown, Public Information Officer