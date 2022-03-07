March Artwalk Features “It’s a Spring Thing”

“It’s a Spring Thing” at Community Artists Gallery. Our featured Artists are Kathleen Dentinger and Nicole Pierre, painters; and Paula Hissett, weaver. Music will be provided by “Dan Jam” Dan Phillips and Company, hits from the ’70s. The upstairs Annex will feature “Emerging Artist” Veronica Campos-Hallstrom. Refreshments will be served.
Kathleen Dentinger works with paint and additive. Her work often includes textures built of sand, paper, and found objects. All her paintings employ color that invokes happiness and joy.
Nicole Pierre enjoys working in and exploring various mediums and styles. She has been commissioned to do portraits, pet portraits, and a variety of landscapes. Some of her newest works are abstract and mixed media.
Paula Hissett, “Our Weaver,” works in a combination of fiber arts, including, but not limited to, weaving, dyeing and knitting.
Kimberly Daugherty is a new member of the Gallery, bringing forth her art in knitting beautiful one of a kind handbags.
Veronica Campos-Hallstrom, our “Emerging Artist,” brings to life original works in alcohol ink, surface illustration design, and seamless fabric patterns and prints. Her art is displayed in the upstairs Studio Annex. The program is implemented by CAGS and partially funded by NC Arts Council, Grassroots Program.
CAGS Art Classes for Spring:
Watercolor beginners plus; Heidi DiBella, February 18, 10:00 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. and 1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
Drop in Watercolor: Chris Provard and Karen Schaaf, February 17, March 10 and 31, and April 21, 1:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.
Photography: Jeff Sherman March 4, 11, 18, and 25, 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.
Plein Aire Painting: Eleanor McAver and Susan Cheatham, March 4, 11, 18, and 25, 9:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Please register online at CommunityArtistsGallery.org.
You are invited to visit our upstairs Studio Annex shared by Joyce Stratton, Susan Cheatham, Belinda Scheber, Heide Lock, and Brenda Gear.
CAGS is non-profit and staffed by our participating artists. For information call 252-633-3715.
By Karen Rawson