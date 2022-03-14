Lifetime Learning Center Presents Free International Film — “The Road to Mother”

Craven Community College’s Lifetime Learning Center (LLC) will present “The Road to Mother” this Friday, March 18 as part of Explorations: The International Film Series. This annual film series is offered by the Craven CC Foundation.
“The Road to Mother” is a film set in 1922, when Ilyas was born during a time of war, famine, and modernization in the country of Kazakhstan. Villages are ripped apart in the struggle for power: those who are for the new ruler and those who are opposed. Young Ilyas is ripped away from his mother, Mariam, during this struggle and is taken on a journey to fight for his country. Over the next several decades, Ilyas finds himself trapped in the same unending war trying to find a way to go home to his mother and childhood friend, Oumit, who has become Mariam’s adopted daughter. Despite others telling them to forget about him, Mariam and Oumit remain faithful in awaiting Ilyas’s return home.
Each film takes place in Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus on Fridays and has two show times: a matinee at 2:30 p.m. and an evening screening at 7:30 p.m. Due to the variety of languages and accents represented, as well as accommodation for the hearing impaired, all films are shown with English subtitles.
The public is welcome and admission is free. Donations at the door are welcome and help support the series.
Note: The LLC will be following all State and College mandates regarding health and safety protocols. Until further notice, plan to bring and wear a mask at all events held in Orringer Auditorium.
Movie trailers and more information can be found at www.cravencc.edu/llc/