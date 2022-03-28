Lifetime Learning Center Presents Free International Film — “Shoplifters”

Craven Community College’s Lifetime Learning Center (LLC) will present “Shoplifters” this Friday, April 1 as part of Explorations: The International Film Series. This annual film series is offered by the Craven CC Foundation.
“Shoplifters” follows a family in a small corner of Tokyo that commit a range of petty crimes to make ends meet for themselves and the children they have “adopted” from the streets. The story begins as the father discovers a young girl by herself with no mother in sight and takes her in. They clothe her, feed her, love her and teach her the shoplifting trade so she can learn to provide for herself. Suddenly, this young girl’s face is all over the news as a missing child case, and the family’s crimes are unearthed for everyone to see. Despite the charges this family faces, their love for each other is paramount throughout the story.
Each film takes place in Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus on Fridays and has two show times: a matinee at 2:30 p.m. and an evening screening at 7:30 p.m. Due to the variety of languages and accents represented, as well as accommodation for the hearing impaired, all films are shown with English subtitles.
The public is welcome, and admission is free. Donations at the door are welcome and help support the series.
Note: The LLC will be following all State and College mandates regarding health and safety protocols. Until further notice, plan to bring and wear a mask at all events held in Orringer Auditorium.
Movie trailers and more information can be found at cravencc.edu/llc/