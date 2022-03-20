Junior League of Greater New Bern Presents Little Black Dress Initiative

In conjunction with the 2nd Annual Prom boutique, the Junior League will also be hosting a week-long event called Little Black Dress Initiative. This event will include a Kick-Off event at The Garage, 1209 US Hwy 70 East, on March 21, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. This is open to the public and we invite any interested in learning more about our league or becoming a member to stop by our event.
Can one black dress worn for five short days create awareness about issues that affect others for a lifetime?
The iconic Little Black Dress (LBD) is usually thought of as just a fashionable wardrobe staple – great for business or a fun night out. So why is the LBD at the center of an awareness campaign about poverty?
Founded in 2014 by the Junior League of London, the Little Black Dress Initiative (LBDI) is a week-long awareness and fundraising campaign that harnesses the power of social media to illustrate the restrictions poverty places on choices, opportunities, and access to resources. Advocates wear one black dress (or outfit) for five consecutive days, in an effort to spark conversations and awareness about poverty and related issues.
To date, dozens of Junior Leagues have replicated the initiative in their own communities, collectively sparking countless conversations and raising hundreds of thousands of dollars in support of important community programs. Below are just a few of the Leagues who are taking initiative in their local communities. You can also follow the online conversation using #LBDI.
The JLGNB is hosting its first annual Prom Boutique on March 27th from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at The Garage, 1209 US Highway 70 East, New Bern. The goal is to help provide young ladies in our community a chance to have the prom dress of their dreams. It is designed to help the girls that otherwise may not be able to buy a dress.
The members of JLGNB are rolling out the red carpet for the young ladies of New Bern and surrounding areas March 27, 2022. Members will help the young ladies browse the dresses donated by the community for their own free dress. The event is open to any junior or senior in New Bern and surrounding counties for their own Cinderella moment.
Overall poverty in Craven County is 13.2% and the childhood poverty rate is 20% in our area.
By Ashleigh Howell, President, Junior League of Greater New Bern