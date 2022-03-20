Join the Coastal Women’s Forum for Dinner with Speaker Simone Gardner

Simone Gardner is a dynamic entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and business consultant. Simone holds a Master of Arts degree in Counseling from North Carolina Central University in Durham, NC and a Bachelors of Science Degree in Criminal Justice from St. Augustine’s College in Raleigh, NC.
In addition to being CEO of Simone Gardner Real Estate Group and KSG Enterprises, Ms. Gardner says with every task she takes on, it must point back to her primary assignment: To empower by educating and inspire by encouraging and she believes that nothing else matters if she is not working to build others.
As a motivational speaker and coach, Simone’s passion is to encourage, equip, empower, and inspire individuals to greatness. Simone understands that part of her mission in life is to restore hope to the hopeless and broken-hearted and empower people to pursue financial and spiritual wealth, and this can be felt with every word she speaks.
With these priorities in mind, Simone prepares speeches that compel the listener to reach deep within and re-structure their lives as necessary to secure financial and spiritual wellness and wholeness. She believes that “the ability to live an exceptional and spectacular life is embedded within each individual, extracting those abilities is possible when confidence and motivation are the foundation in which a determined individual stands upon.”
Simone resides in Morehead City, North Carolina. She enjoys reading and shopping in her leisure time. Simone has made it her life’s work to educate and empower people financially.
“Poverty and lack are no longer an option,” says Ms. Gardner.
Join us ib April 5 at The Chelsea, 325 Middle St. for networking starting at 5:30 p.m. followed by a buffet dinner served at 6:00 p.m. We look forward to seeing you!
Submitted by Coastal Women’s Forum