Household Hazardous Waste Collection Events

March 21, 2022
Household Hazardous Waste Collection at Craven Community College
Collection Event at Craven Community College (photo by Wendy Card)

Do you need to dispose of latex and oil paints, used motor oil, lawn and garden fertilizer and pesticides, gasoline, drain openers, paint thinners, cooking oil, anti-freeze and batteries?

The following are a list of household hazardous waste collection events for you:

Craven County

Saturday, March 26th from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Craven Community College, 800 College Ct. in New Bern.

Carteret County

Saturday, April 30th from 8 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Carteret County Health Department located at 3820 Bridges St. in Morehead City.

Pamlico County

Saturday, May 14th from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Pamlico County Courthouse located at 202 Main St. in Bayboro.

For more information: cepnc.org or call 252-633-1564.

Via Coastal Environmental Partnership

Shaking hands Support New Bern Now

Payment Options

envelope Updates In Your Inbox

.

Magnifying glass Anything About New Bern

RSS Recent Shows

computer screen MUST-VISIT SITES

  • A Dog's Dream

  • The Four C's

  • Havelock Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Area Chamber of Commerce

  • New Bern Web Design