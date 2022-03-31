Happening at the Beaufort Maritime Museum

Adults Only Tour
April 22, 6:00 p.m.
Laugh, drink, and learn during this tour designed for adults only (ages 21+). Enjoy flavored moonshine as you learn about some lesser-told stories related to maritime history. In this evening tour, tales of love triangles, indecent depictions, drugs, and more will be covered. This program is rated R due to language, alcohol, and explicit content. Participants must be 21 years of age or older. Tickets are $30 per person ($25 for Friends of the Maritime Museum members). Cost includes tour, wine/beer, and souvenir cup. Pre-registration required. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
Carolina Maritime Model Society Meeting
April 23, 2:00 p.m.
The Carolina Maritime Model Society exists to promote the production of high-quality ship models and encourage members and the public to participate in a craft that is as old as shipbuilding itself. Meetings, which are open to the public, are held in the museum auditorium.
Hiking and History on Shackleford Banks
April 27, 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Experience Outer Banks history and wildlife with a guided hike on Shackleford Banks, part of the Cape Lookout National Seashore. Participants will take a ferry to an undeveloped barrier island. This field trip requires hiking through sandy terrain for long distances. $30. Under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pre-registration required by noon day prior. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
Sea Monsters
April 28, 11:00 a.m.
The Atlantic Ocean is an amazing place, filled with mysteries and fascinating creatures that don’t get the attention they should. Join Associate Museum Curator Christine Brin in the museum auditorium to learn about some of these unique creatures — once referred to as sea monsters in both ancient and modern tales — during this free, informal lecture. Registration is not required for the in-person program. Or watch online via the museum’s Facebook page or Zoom. Sign up for Zoom at ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
AMERICA’S BOATING CLUB
America’s Boating Club of the Crystal Coast will be offering the free seminar Weather: Hurricane Awareness and Preparedness April 21 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. in the museum auditorium. Instructor Helen Aitken will cover topics from tropical storm development to hurricane characteristics, instruments and maps, and preparations for the storm. Whether a boater, or simply a coastal resident, this information may be of great importance to you as the hurricane season approaches.
The Club is also offering America’s Boating Class (ABC), 3rd Edition. This course has two components. The first includes 10 hours of classroom instruction on boat selection, rules of the road, aids to navigation, safety, required equipment, and numerous other topics. The other component is an optional On-The-Water session that will familiarize students with actual hands-on training for basic boat handling, docking, simulated fueling, aids to navigation, man-overboard drills, and anchoring. Students will be at the helm of a Squadron member’s boat under the supervision of the owner and an instructor. Students may arrange in advance to use their own personal boats if they meet certain restrictions.
This class will run twice, April 22-23 and May 20-21, at Carteret Community College, Martec building, Room 101. Times are Friday evening, 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., and Saturday, 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Cost for the comprehensive teaching and reference manual for this class will be $50. The optional On-The-Water training session will be held for all graduates the next day, weather permitting. To enroll, visit www.abc-cc.org/Boater-Education.
