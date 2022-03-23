Grow with Google IT Career Certificates

Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board, Inc. (ECWDB) announces a new career development pathway, Grow with Google, for passion seekers who are interested in a technology field occupation. Grow with Google is a suite of flexible online training programs, including IT Support, Data Analysis, Project Management, and UX (User Experience) Design. The free training programs require no prior relevant experience or degree and are designed to provide learners with job-ready skills in high-growth IT fields in just six months.
“The Grow with Google certificates program we are providing offers a unique way for people to gain the knowledge they will need to enter the IT field in a short period of time,” states Tammy Childers, Executive Director of the ECWDB. “What’s unique about the program is that students learn from experienced Google employees in real-world scenarios that will provide them with industry-recognized credentials for a pathway to a meaningful IT career,” Ms. Childers concludes.
About the Grow with Google Career Certificates Program
With over 8 free courses, participants will learn from Google employees whose foundations in data analytics served as launchpads for their own careers. Participants complete the certificate at under 10 hours per week in less than 6 months. This program includes over 180 hours of instruction and hundreds of practice-based assessments, which will help participants simulate real-world data analytics scenarios that are critical for success in the workplace. The content is highly interactive and exclusively developed by Google employees with decades of experience in data analytics. Through a mix of videos, assessments, and hands-on labs, participants are introduced to analysis tools and platforms where they develop skills required for entry-level employment.
Interested passion seekers are encouraged to fill out an application by contacting the ECWDB or 252-636-6901.
About the Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board, Inc.
The ECWDB is a non-profit organization located in New Bern, North Carolina. The ECWDB administers workforce development programs funded through the Federal Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) in the nine-county local area of Craven, Pamlico, Jones, Onslow, Lenoir, Duplin, Greene, and Wayne. It contracts its programs with reputable organizations throughout the region that provide services through their local NCWorks Career Centers, serving both the job seeker and employer populations. For more information visit ecwdb.org.
By Johanna Schaefer, Outreach Specialist, Eastern Carolina Workforce Development Board, Inc.