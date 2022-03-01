Free International Film — “The Artist’s Garden: American Impressionism”

Craven Community College’s Lifetime Learning Center (LLC) will present bonus film “The Artist’s Garden: American Impressionism” this Friday, March 4 as part of Explorations: The International Film Series. This annual film series is offered by the Craven CC Foundation.
“The Artist’s Garden: American Impressionism” is a documentary that explores traveling to studios, gardens, and iconic locations throughout the United States, UK, and France. This mesmerizing film is a feast for the eyes. In 1886, the French art dealer Paul Durand-Ruel brought a selection of impressionist paintings to New York, changing the course of art in America forever. American artists flocked to the French village of Giverny, home to the master impressionist Claude Monet, and cheered the French new wave: painting outdoors with a newfound brilliance and vitality.
Taking its lead from French artists, the American impressionist movement followed its own path, which over a 40-year period reveals as much about America as a nation as it does about its art as a creative powerhouse. It’s a story closely tied to a love of gardens and a desire to preserve nature in a rapidly urbanizing nation.
Each film takes place in Orringer Auditorium on the New Bern campus on Fridays and has two show times: a matinee at 2:30 p.m. and an evening screening at 7:30 p.m. Due to the variety of languages and accents represented, as well as accommodation for the hearing impaired, all films are shown with English subtitles.
The public is welcome and admission is free. Donations at the door are welcome and help support the series.
Note: The LLC will be following all State and College mandates regarding health and safety protocols. Until further notice, plan to bring and wear a mask at all events held in Orringer Auditorium.
Movie trailers and more information can be found at www.cravencc.edu/llc/