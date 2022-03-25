Enjoy Delicious BBQ and Support Little Swift Creek Volunteer Firefighters

The Little Swift Creek Volunteer Fire Department is holding our BBQ Pork Sale on Saturday, March 26 from 11 a.m. until. Get here early as we run out quick! First come, first served.
Come get a delicious plat of pulled pork BBQ! Eat in our Fellowship Hall, Drive Thru, or utilize our large lawn in the back to eat picnic or tailgate style.
BBQ Pork, Cole Slaw, & Hush Puppies, for $10/Plate. Dine In or Drive Thru. Location 4580 U.S. Hwy 17 North, Ernul, NC.
This BBQ fundraiser helps pay for the costly firefighting equipment and gear (it costs $2500 to suit up one firefighter; air packs cost over $4000; not to mention the maintenance of firetrucks, etc.).
Get to know local volunteer firefighters and enjoy great BBQ!
Take a ride into the country and get you some fresh, good old fashioned, BBQ!
The Askins Station is located at 4580 U.S. Hwy 17 in Ernul (between Bridgeton and Vanceboro, watch for signs).
By Keul Whitford, Little Swift Creek Volunteer Fire Department