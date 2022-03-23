ENC Tech Bridge Industry Day — Technology Scan Event

Craven County Economic Development, the Eastern North Carolina (ENC) Tech Bridge and Fleet Readiness Center East (FRC East) will hold an Industry Day/Technology Scan Event on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Havelock Tourist and Event Center, located at 201 Tourist Center Drive in Havelock, North Carolina.
The event will focus on problem-solving, networking and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) pipeline development. It will serve as an opportunity to bring together government, state, industry, academia, small businesses, and private capital to expand and sustain partnerships aimed at bringing innovative capabilities to the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Marine Corps.
The Industry Day/Technology Scan Event will allow potential partners the opportunity to address two challenges currently faced by naval aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul operations within FRC East and the Fleet. Event organizers are seeking white paper submissions on technologies that can provide the capability to accurately measure the remaining thickness of a polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) lining installed on aircraft in a pitch link assembly, and technologies that enable inventory tracking of small tools outside of the toolbox or chest. Information regarding the submission process – including a detailed problem description, capability desires, submission deadlines and more – can be found on SAM.gov, the federal government’s website for contracting and award management initiatives.
Organizations interested in supporting ENC Tech Bridge initiatives in other focus areas are welcome to take part in the event. Participants will learn more about the processes necessary to work with the Tech Bridge to become a problem solver or solution provider for technical and logistical problems in the ENC Tech Bridge areas of consideration:
- Big data, data analytics and visualization
- Augmented and mixed reality
- Advanced manufacturing
- Technical insertion
- Manufacturing and repair technologies
- Automation and robotics
- Soft and wicked problem solving
In addition, subject-matter experts will also discuss expanding outreach and awareness for STEM programs to build a sustainable STEM education and training pipeline for the production efforts of the U.S. Navy and beyond.
To attend, pre-registration is required by each individual by Wednesday, April 13, 2022, through Eventbrite.
Pre-registration questions can be sent to Abigail Wilson of Craven County Economic Development.
Currently, there are 17 Tech Bridges located across the United States, with the ENC Tech Bridge in Craven County being the most recently established. The Tech Bridges are an extension of Naval Agility Office, or NavalX, an innovation and solution provider to the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps that supports and connects initiatives across the Department of Defense. More information can be found on the NavalX website.
For more information on the ENC Tech Bridge and upcoming initiatives, contact Jeff Nelson, Director of the ENC Tech Bridge, at 252-464-7021.
Submitted by Amber M. Parker, Human Resources Director, Craven County Human Resources