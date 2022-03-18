Craven CC Named One of Nation’s Top Military Friendly® Schools

Craven Community College (Craven CC) has been named one of the top military-friendly schools in the nation and received a silver designation on the 2022-2023 Military Friendly® Schools list. With its Havelock campus and a presence at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, the college offers a number of military resources for active duty service members, veterans and dependents.
Such military resources include tuition assistance for active duty Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Coast Guard and Air Force service members, as well as educational assistance programs for military spouses and VA and vocational education benefits. The college also offers specialized advising for military students and is a regionally accredited school, providing a seamless process for military students transferring to and from other institutions when relocating.
The Havelock Campus is home to Veterans Memorial Park, constructed in 2017 to recognize veterans and active duty personnel. The park was a scholarship fundraising project, allowing individuals, families, companies and organizations to order bricks engraved with specific names or messages and then have those bricks placed in the park. It also contains flagpoles that represent all five branches of the military, prisoners of war (POW) and those missing in action (MIA).
Institutions earning the Military Friendly® Schools Awards designation were evaluated using public data sources and responses from a proprietary survey. Over 1,800 schools participated in the 2022-2023 survey. Methodology, criteria, and weightings were determined by VIQTORY with input from the Military Friendly® Advisory Council of independent leaders in higher education. Final ratings were determined by combining the institution’s survey responses and government/agency public data sources within a logic-based assessment. Colleges are measured on their ability to meet thresholds for retention, graduation, job placement, repayment, persistence, and loan default rates for all students, and specifically for student veterans.
About Military Friendly® Schools
The Military Friendly® Schools list is created each year based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 schools nationwide and responses to the proprietary, data-driven Military Friendly® Schools survey from participating institutions. The survey questions, methodology, criteria and weighting were developed with the assistance of an independent research firm and an advisory council of educators and employers. Ernst & Young (EY), a global leader in assurance, tax, transaction and advisory services, independently evaluated the scoring methodology used for the Military Friendly® Schools list using the criteria set forth by VIQTORY. The services performed by EY are limited to advisory procedures and do not provide assurance over the scoring methodology. The survey is administered for free and is open to all post-secondary schools that wish to participate. Criteria for consideration can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
About VIQTORY
Founded in 2001, VIQTORY is a service-disabled, veteran-owned small business (SDVOSB) that connects the military community to civilian employment, educational and entrepreneurial opportunities through its G.I. Jobs®, Military Spouse, Military Friendly® brands. VIQTORY and its brands are not a part of or endorsed by the U.S. Department of Defense or any federal government entity. Learn more about VIQTORY at www.viqtory.com.
By Craig Ramey, Director of Communications