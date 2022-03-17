County Commissioners’ Meeting Agenda — March 21, 2022

Monday, March 21st, the next regular session meeting will be held at 7:00 p.m. at the Craven County Administration Building, 406 Craven St., New Bern.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE
APPROVE AGENDA
1. CONSENT AGENDA
A. March 7, 2022, Regular Session Minutes
The Board will be requested to approve the March 7, 2022 regular session minutes, as shown in Attachment #1.A.
B. Tax Releases and Refunds
The Board will be requested to approve the tax releases and refunds, as shown in Attachment #1.
Phillip Dunn Logging Company, Inc is due a refund in the amount of $5,761.23 due to a Double-Billing involving a Major Billing and a Discovery Billing for Tax Years 2016 and 2017. The Major Billing levy was incorrectly included in the Discovery Billing for both Tax Years 2016 and 2017 involving both Phillip Dunn and Phillip Dunn Logging Company, Inc.
C. Sheriff’s Office – Budget Amendment (APS Donation Check)
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office received a donation check in the amount of $100.00 to support Animal Protective Services. This donation will help pay for various expenses they may have.
The Board will be requested to approve the budget amendment, shown in
Attachment #1.C, in the amount of $100.00.
D. Sheriff’s Office – Laptop Donation
Sheriff Chip Hughes has donated a Panasonic Laptop to the Sheriff’s Office and is requesting the Board’s approval to accept the laptop and assume the future responsibilities that may incur, such as repairs and maintenance.
Board Action: A roll call vote is needed to approve the consent agenda items
2. US MOTTO ACTION COMMITTEE PRESENTATION – Rick Lanier, Chairman
Per the request of Commissioner Bucher, Mr. Rick Lanier will provide a presentation on behalf of the US Motto Action Committee.
A Resolution of Support, as well as pictures, are shown as Attachment #2.
Board Action: Information only
DEPARTMENTAL MATTERS
3. RECREATION – MASTER PLAN UPDATE: Billy Wilkes, Recreation & Parks Director
In 2015, the Craven County Board of Commissioners approved a Comprehensive Recreation Master Plan for Craven County with work performed by East Carolina University staff and students. The plan was at a cost of $25,000.00 and was grant funded. We are requesting approval of the 2022 update of this plan with contributions from all recreation department staff on this project.
The 2022 Recreation Department Master Plan update includes an executive summary and citizen needs assessment. The update also includes program, parks and accessibility improvements since 2015.
The executive summary is designed to be a short overview of the master plan update.
The Needs Assessment was designed to seek citizen input into the direction of recreation in Craven County over the next several years. We were able to secure almost 350 responses with all districts responding. The hard copies were located at town halls, libraries, health department locations and the recreation office. Electronic input was available through Facebook and the recreation department website. Of the responses approximately 15% were hard copy.
The additional information in the plan was program, park and accessibility updates. These updates highlight the work in all three areas since the 2015 Comprehensive Recreation Master Plan.
A copy of the 2022 Master Plan Update is included under separate cover in your agenda packet as Attachment #3.
Board Action: Approve the 2022 Master Plan Update needed.
4. PLANNING – CDBG NEIGHBORHOOD REVITALIZATION GRANT: Don Baumgardner, Planning Director
The Planning Department has been officially notified by the North Carolina Department of Commerce Rural Economic Development Division that Craven County will be receiving a $750,000.00 grant. The proposed budget includes the following housing related CDBG activities: Rehabilitation: $675,000.00 and Program Administration: $75,000.00, for a total of $750,000.00.
The County will utilize these grant funds to perform rehabilitation activities on up to six (6) structures depending on final bid amounts. Currently, the needs assessment and qualification determinations are being completed, so individual recipients have not been chosen at this time.
In anticipation of this CDBG-NR funding, the Planning Department sent out a request for proposals for grant administration services.
Staff sent our request for proposals to seven firms and also posted the RFP on the State of North Carolina Interactive Purchasing System. Two firms sent in proposals. Included in the attachment you will find the rating sheet for these proposals, with Insight Planning and Development, LLC, receiving the highest rating based on the specific items requested within the RFP.
Craven County has been working with Insight Planning and Development, LLC, formerly known as Holland Consulting Planners since 1987 and has been satisfied with their work. Insight Planning and Development, LLC is currently working on the County’s Hurricane Expedited Buyout Program. Planning staff is requesting that Craven County award this grant administration contract to Insight Planning and Development, LLC.
In order to move forward with the administration of these grant funds, an approval of the grant agreement is needed, along with the adoption of the Project Budget Ordinance, Budget Amendment and award the Administration Contract to Insight Planning and Development, LLC. (See Attachment #4)
Board Action: Approve Grant Agreement; adopt the Project Budget Ordinance; Budget Amendment; award Administration Contract to Insight Planning and Development, LLC and authorize the Chairman’s signature. A roll call vote is needed.
5. APPOINTMENTS
A. PENDING
B. CURRENT
C. UPCOMING
Board Action: Appointments will be effective immediately, unless otherwise specified.
A. Pending:
i. Community Child Protection Team
ii. Craven Aging Planning Board
B. Current:
Fire Tax Commissioner
-
- Reuben Hart, Township 7 recently died
Applicant Daniel T. Hill, Jr. has applied for this seat
(See Attachment #5.B)
Craven County Board of Adjustments – seek reappointment
-
- Bud Stilley (District 7 – appointed 2013)
- Mark Gatlin (District 7 – appointed 2019)
- Lee K Allen III (District 6 – appointed 2013)
- John Brazelton (Deceased) – vacancy
Board of Equalization and Review – seeks reappointment
-
- Jimmy Dillahunt (District 3 – appointed 2012)
C. UPCOMING: Terms Expiring April/May, 2022
Community Child Protection Team
-
- Trisha Webb (Bereaved Parent Rep)
Craven County Clean Sweep
-
- David Cox
Board of Equalization and Review
-
- Joe Fogleman (District 1 – appointed 2012)
Voluntary Agriculture District Advisory Board
-
- Wyatt Whitford (District 1)
- David Parker (District 2)
- Glen Ipock (District 2)
- Carl Turner (District 5)
Board Action: Appointments will be effective immediately, unless otherwise specified
6. COUNTY ATTORNEY’S REPORT: Arey Grady
APPROVAL OF CONVEYANCE AFTER EXPIRATION OF UPSET BID PERIOD – 1275 OLD TEMPLES POINT RD., NEW BERN (PARCEL NUMBER 5-008-016)
The County previously received and approved an offer to purchase this real property, in the amount of $8,200.00, subject to the completion of the upset bid process. The offer was advertised, and there were no upset bids, the final bid being $8,200.00. The upset bid period has now expired, and the County Attorney recommends approval of the conveyance at the purchase price of $8,200.00. The County originally acquired this property through a tax foreclosure, with past due taxes and costs of foreclosure totaling $12,228.46. The tax value of this property is $15,000.00.
Should the Board of Commissioners authorize this transaction, the resolution, shown as Attachment #6, should be adopted, which in turn will authorize the execution and delivery of the necessary documents.
Board Action: Adopt resolution approving conveyance after expiration of upset bid period.
7. COUNTY MANAGER’S REPORT: Jack Veit
8. COMMISSIONERS’ REPORTS
9. CLOSED SESSION
The Board will be requested to go into closed session pursuant to NCGS 143-318.11(4), to discuss matters relating to the location or expansion of industries or other businesses in the area served by the public body.
