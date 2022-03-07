Community Crime Map Helps Residents Stay Informed

3/1 Cookies & Coffee Food Truck, La Casetta and Taco Loco Restaurants were broken into within the past ten days.
Find out where crimes have been reported by clicking this link to the Community Crime Map.
Lieutenant D. McInnis, Public Information Officer at the New Bern Police Department encouraged citizens to become a “Partner in Policing” by reporting suspected illegal activity to the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at 252-636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at 252-633-5141.
Email your questions or comments.
By Wendy Card