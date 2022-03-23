Check out the Latest Happenings at the Beaufort Maritime Museum

Introduction to Wooden Boat Building
April 2 – 3, 9:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Explore the art of boat building from start to finish during a two-day, hands-on course at the North Carolina Maritime Museum’s Harvey W. Smith Watercraft Center. The course begins with the design and lofting of boats and moves on to the setup, steam bending and different methods of creating the backbone of small boats. Additional topics include how to make planking systems, both carvel and lap strake, and all the appropriate fastening systems. By the end of the course, students will have the knowledge and skill to choose a design and style of boat to build on their own and the confidence to take on the job. Course fee is $180 ($162 for Friends of the Museum). Course size is limited, and advance registration is required. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
North Carolina’s Surfing History
April 6, 11:00 a.m.
Who would ever have known that the sport of surfing has been taking place along North Carolina’s beaches for more than a hundred years? Join Associate Museum Curator Benjamin Wunderly in the museum auditorium for a look at wave riding Carolina-style as we discuss the results of research into our state’s role in the history of surfing during this free, informal lecture. Registration is not required for the in-person program. Or watch online via the museum’s Facebook page or Zoom. Sign up for Zoom at ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
Bonehenge Whale Center Open House Day
April 8, 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
The Bonehenge Whale Center at Gallants Channel is complete and ready to welcome limited visitation. Work conducted at this facility includes research on marine mammals, stranded specimen collection, skeletal rearticulation, education, and conservation of North Carolina whales (including dolphins and porpoise).
The center operates as a partnership between the North Carolina Department of Natural and Cultural Resources and the Carolina Cay Maritime Foundation. Choose from specific hourly time slots and sign up for a 30-minute guided tour of the facility and current projects on this special open house day. Guests must be ages 12 and up, wear a mask and be vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Free. Pre-registration required by 5 p.m. April 6. For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
Merry-time for Tots
April 13, 10:00 a.m.
Preschoolers (ages 2-5) and their caregivers participate in a maritime themed hands-on experience, craft, and activity. Topics rotate between pirates, sharks, whales, and fish with a focus on both experience and exposure. Each program is 45-60 minutes long. Caregivers are asked to stay for entire program, which is offered every second Wednesday. Pre-registration required; $10 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $5). For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
Ocean Infants
April 14, 9:00 a.m.
The program, designed for infants (0-2 years) and their caregivers, involves maritime items such as whale bones, shark teeth, and pirate hats! This program, offered every second Thursday, is designed to give the caregiver and infant the chance to bond, learn, and socialize. Pre-registration required; $5 per participating child (Friends of the Museum members $2). For information or to register, call 252-504-7758 or visit ncmaritimemuseumbeaufort.com.
By Cyndi Brown, Public Information Officer