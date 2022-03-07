Tryon Palace presents African American Lecture: Celebrating African American Women through Song. Leaders in Civil Rights and Women’s Rights, on March 17, 2022. 7:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., virtual.
When Congress ratified the 19th Amendment on August 18, 1920, giving American women the right to vote, it reflected the height of generation’s worth of work by resolute suffragists of all races and backgrounds.
For their Black suffragists came to the suffrage movement from a different perspective. This lecture will explain these women movements which grew out of the broader struggles for basic human rights and civil rights during the oppressive Jim Crow era. Listen as Mother Minter tell these stories through songs.
To join us email Krystal Eldred at calling 252-639-3515 for more information.
By Sharon Bryant, African American Outreach Coordinator, Tryon Palace