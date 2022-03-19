Celebrate 150th Birthday with Pamlico County

March 19, 2022

Pamlico County 150 years banner

Come celebrate the 150th birthday on Saturday, April 23rd. The celebration will begin at the Courthouse in Bayboro, 202 Main St., at 10:30 a.m., with the unveiling of the 1972-time capsule.

At noon until 4:00 p.m., festivities will continue at the Heritage Center with entertainment, arts & crafts, games for the kids, food trucks, exhibits, tours of the Heritage Center, plus much, much more.

The Pamlico County Celebration is brought to you by Pamlico County, Pamlico County Heritage Center, and the Pamlico Chamber. Questions? Send an email.

By The Pamlico Chamber of Commerce

