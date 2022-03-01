CarolinaEast Foundation Grants more than $161,000 to Local Organizations

On February 15, 2022, the CarolinaEast Foundation hosted a check-passing event to present several local organizations with grant money to support their causes. Each cycle, organizations can apply for grant money from the CarolinaEast Foundation that has been donated through the annual Employee Campaign, as well as many community businesses and individual donors. In the midst of caring for many COVID-19 patients over the last couple of years, CarolinaEast staff found it in their hearts to donate to a cause that directly helps local patients and community members.
Kevin Brown, MSD Technician, has worked at CarolinaEast Medical Center for 11 years, but has also been an active supporter of the CarolinaEast Foundation Employee Campaign as a team lead for the Material Operations Department.
“I give to the CarolinaEast Foundation Employee Campaign because I want to help others,” said Brown. “I give without the expectation of receiving anything in return.” Due to the generosity of the CarolinaEast Health System employees through the 2021 Employee Campaign and various donors, the CarolinaEast Foundation is pleased to announce that $161,575 has been granted to the following 16 organizations:
- Abundant Life Community Services, $5,000 – Duffyfield Community Resource Hub
- The Bike Box Project, $8,600 – Caregiver support and accessibility equipment for individuals with Parkinson’s Disease
- CarolinaEast Dementia Friendly Employee Taskforce, $6,375 – Dementia friendly toolkit for CarolinaEast patients with dementia
- Carteret Partnership for Children, $4,600 – “Healthy STEAM” project that promotes healthy eating habits in young children
- Craven Literacy Council, $4,000 – Health literacy materials for low literacy adult students
- Crystal Coast Autism Center, $5,500 – Social skills program for children, teens, and young adults on the autism spectrum
- Fit for Life in New Bern, $1,250 – ‘Walk with a Doc’ program to promote health and wellness in the community
- Habitat for Humanity, $15,000 – Wheelchair ramps and home modifications for senior adults
- Hope Mission of Carteret County, $3,500 – Medication assistance program
- Loaves and Fishes of Beaufort, $10,000 – Scholarships for men who are struggling with substance abuse disorders
- The MirIAM, $15,000 – Scholarships for women who are struggling with substance abuse disorders
- Mount Carmel HELPS, $13,250 – Trauma therapy, hot meals, and transportation assistance for underserved individuals in Jones County
- Religious Community Services, $37,000 – Medical-related expense assistance program for local families in need
- Reviving Lives Ministry, $10,000 – Trauma-informed therapy for those who are struggling with substance abuse disorders
- SECU Family House at UNC Hospitals, $15,000 – Affordable housing for local patients and caregivers who travel to UNC Hospitals
- Voices Together, $7,500 – Music therapy for neurodiverse middle school students
“What an honor and privilege to be able to serve so many wonderful non-profits.” said Wendy Fisher, Chair of the CarolinaEast Foundation Allocations and Disbursement Committee.
The CarolinaEast Foundation offers two grant cycles each year. Organizations can make one request per year for a health care initiative, but must first submit a Letter of Intent before completing a full grant proposal. The next Letter of Intent deadline for the 2022 fiscal year is May 13, 2022. More information about the CarolinaEast Foundation’s grant process can be found on their website at CarolinaEastFoundation.com.
Submitted by Chelsea Robinson on behalf of Jared Brinkley, Executive Director, CarolinaEast Foundation