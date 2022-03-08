Call for Partners for New Bern’s 4th Annual Earth Day Celebration

“Invest In Our Planet”
We’re looking for partners to join us for New Bern’s 4th Earth Day Celebration on April 23, 2022!
This year Earth Day is on April 22, 2022, but we decided to hold the event on Saturday, April 23 so more people can participate in the celebration. Time and place to be determined.
Are you an eco-friendly business owner, nonprofit organization, or individual? We would love to team up with you for this special community event.
When I say eco-friendly, I mean anyone who is making conscious efforts to reduce your carbon footprint and lead by example. There are countless ways to do this. Practice the five R’s of Sustainability: Rethink, Refuse, Reuse, Reduce, and Recycle. There are so many that we can challenge ourselves to combat climate change. It’s up to all of us.
We want to hear your ideas and come together for a fun-filled day of learning for the betterment of our community.
Do you want to participate? Please email or call 252-259-6853.
For Earth Day last year, the Podsquad was joined by leaders from across the state to talk about preservation, conservation, and sustainable living, for this first-ever, three-hour show. We learned about all kinds of topics from invasive plant species and insects, conservation efforts to protect wetlands, forests and our rivers, solid waste management, recycling, reusing, green burials, and more.
Co-hosts Jane Maulucci, Kathy Morrison, and Wendy Card were joined by Dr. Tom Glasgow, Michael Schachter, Rachel Bisesi, Anna Meadows, Barbara Smith, Bobbi Waters, Derek Haynes, Anne Weston, Carol Ostler, Dr. John Hatcher, and Katy Langley Hunt.
Watch:
Listen:
Part 1
Part 2
Show notes for:
Part 1:
00:10 – Earth Day 2021 – ‘Restore Our Earth™’
5:37 – Dr. Tom Glasgow, Director, NC State Cooperative Extension – Craven County
27:45 – Michael Schachter, President, Carolina Nature Coalition
40:30 – Sierra Club – Croatan Group
47:30 – Seed to Shaker
52:15 – Living Well Down East
52:35 – Hanna House Bed & Breakfast beehives and car charging station
54:00 – Become a Citizen Scientist
Part 2:
00:14 – Rachel Bisesi, North Carolina Coastal Federation
1:49 – Removal of abandoned vessels and marine debris
3:36 – Smart Yards publication
6:27 – Coastal Review Online
6:50 – Distance Learning Lab for Students
9:50 – Anna Meadows, Co-Chair, North Carolina Native Plant Society – Central Coastal Plain Chapter and Barbara Smith (also a Craven Master Gardener)
11:40 – Native plant cultivation
17:10 – Choosing the right plants for your home
19:34 – Purchasing plants from local nurseries vs. big box stores
21:00 – Invasive plants
26:34 – Planting to support our food chain
29:01 – Planting trees
31:55 – Bobbi Waters, Solid Waste Planner/Outreach Coordinator, Coastal Environmental Partnership
33:20 – Tuscarora Landfill (take in 750 tons of trash a day)
34:00 – Highest Point in Craven County (125 feet)
36:30 – Converting Waste to Energy
37:54 – Coastal Grow Compost ($10 a ton or less than a penny a pound)
40:34 – Household Hazardous Waste Events
41:12 – Electronic Waste
42:22 – Derek Haynes, The Crazy Botanist
43:46 – Repotting beebalm
44:00 – Beebalm tea
46:15 – The Plantdemic
47:20 – Why Botany?
48:20 – Scientific Communicator
48:40 – Potting mix
50:41 – Venus flytraps
53:16 – Birdy baby momma on patio
56:30 – Kathy Morrison joins as co-host
58:28 – Anne Weston, Founder, Green Burial Project
59:49 – Green burial: No embalming, no vault, use a biodegradable coffin or shroud
1:00:15 – Benefits of green burials
1:01:45 – Environmental costs of green burials
1:02:35 – How to reduce environmental costs
1:03:01 – NC laws related to funerals and burials: What are your choices
1:06:02 – Cremations
1:08:15 – Green burial costs
1:09:13 – Burial grounds
1:13:54 – You can be buried on your own land
1:17:46 – Carol Ostler, Communications Director for the Carolina Nature Coalition
1:19:52 – Imagine yourself…demonstration about plastics
1:32:00 – Dr. John Hatcher, Executive Director, North Carolina Forestry Association
1:36:10 – Educational Programs
1:38:10 – Earth Day 2021 – ‘Restore Our Earth™’
1:39:40 – Katy Langley Hunt, Lower Neuse Riverkeeper, Sound Rivers, Inc.
1:43:09 – Nutrient pollution in our rivers
1:44:20 – Neuse river problems
1:49:28 – Riverkeepers need volunteers
1:51:00 – April Match for Donations
1:51:48 – Neuse fish and crab consumption
1:53:40 – Microplastics river studies
1:56:02 – Alligators?
Wendy Card