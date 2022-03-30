Breakfast Rotary Hosting Earth Day Shredding Event Fundraiser

The New Bern Breakfast Rotary Club in cooperation with The City of New Bern would like to invite all businesses and individuals to bring your “shreddables” to Union Point Park on Friday, April 22, from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. We will begin the Earth Day weekend by providing a safe way to be rid of important papers you no longer need. Check with your accounting professional to find out what years’ tax forms, supporting documents, and other statements you can safely shred.
The only charge is any tax-deductible donation you would like to make to New Bern Breakfast Rotaries Charities. The majority of donations made to us provide over 300 pairs of new shoes to school children who teachers identify as “in need” and to scholarships. We also donate to many non-profits in the area.
Thank you in advance and see you there!
By Janet Lamb