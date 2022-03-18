Become a Sponsor for Public Art Project: Peace by Piece

Craven Arts Council & Gallery is seeking sponsors for upcoming public art project, Peace by Piece. Peace by Piece is Craven Arts Council & Gallery’s latest project in their Art in Public Places program. Art in Public places is a new initiative to create and document large-scale community centered public art pieces, made by the community for the community. Peace by Piece volunteers have helped fold 1000 origami cranes to be installed on a former billboard pole in Five Points behind Crema Brew.
Peace by Piece will be a long-term art installation symbolizing our community working together for harmony and the diversity of our town inspired by the legend of 1000 cranes popularized by Sadako and the 1000 Cranes.
Sponsorship benefits include name or company logo on Peace by Piece pole, media recognition, invitation to dedication and a handmade table top crane. All sponsorships are tax-deductible and support Craven Arts Council’s endeavors to continue their Art in Public Places series and create more community focused public art throughout Craven County.
To learn more about supporting Peace by Piece, please visit CravenArts.org. Sponsorships can be submitted in person at Bank of the Arts, online at CravenArts.org, or over the phone at 252-638-2577.
By Mairin Gwyn, Development Director