Bag-End To Perform at Riverside United Methodist Church

March 8, 2022

Bag-End accoustic duo photo

The acoustic duo Bag-End will perform in the Fellowship Hall of Riverside United Methodist Church, Sunday afternoon March 20.

Bag-End features Mat Kerlin on vocals, harmonica, and percussion; and Dan Lehman on rhythm guitar. Bag-End draws inspiration from the music of the ’60s and ’70s including Neil Young, Marvin Gaye, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Crosby Stills & Nash, and other favorite bands of that era.

Riverside United Methodist Church is at 405 Avenue “A” in New Bern. The doors will open around 2:30 p.m., and the music starts at 3:00 p.m.  There is no admission charge for the concert, but donations to Riverside United Methodist Church will be accepted. Please follow CDC recommendations on vaccination and mask-wearing.

By Simon Spalding

