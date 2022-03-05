5th Grade Students to Attend Craven CC Career on Wheels Fair

Happening today! From 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., 5th grade students from all fifteen elementary schools will attend an interactive career fair on the Craven Community College New Bern campus: 900 students will have an opportunity to engage with local businesses and organizations exploring various activities and programs including the college’s CDL truck and trailer, ambulance, and forklift; City of New Bern firetruck; sports equipment from New Bern Recreation & Parks Department; police officers with K-9s; a helicopter; and much more.
This is the first annual Career on Wheels (COW) and the school district is very thankful for the partnership with Craven Community College. The goal of this event to allow students the ability of exploring many careers within their community and answer any questions while providing and building the knowledge of the basic skills needed with the many jobs on display.
Join us for this hands-on learning event that will provide our students and adults a memorable networking opportunity while showcasing the many local careers in our county.
Submitted by: Jennifer Wagner, Director of Public Relations, Craven County Schools