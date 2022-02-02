Trent Woods Garden Club Announces New Blue Star Memorial Marker

TWGC member and state chair of the National Garden Clubs Blue Star Memorial Marker program, Paula Hartman, announced that a new Blue Star Marker will be installed and dedicated later this year at the National Cemetery in New Bern. Since 1945 Blue Star Memorial Markers are placed in honor of all the Armed Forces the United States of America. Trent Woods Garden Club will maintain and plant around the marker.
TWGC extends a great deal of thanks to the New Bern Knights of Columbus, New Bern Elks, and Vietnam Wall organizations for their generosity in making this Memorial Marker happen.
All to see, lest we forget, those who help to keep us free.
The Trent Woods Garden Club (TWGC) is committed to bringing garden and nature beauty, education, and civic development to the greater New Bern area. The TWGC is a member of the National Garden Clubs, Inc., and The Garden Club of North Carolina, Inc.
Founded in 1962, Trent Woods Garden Club meets the second Thursday of the month, September through May. Guests are welcome. If you are interested in additional information, please contact Gail McLamb, President at 252-675-5264 or 1st VP Rhona Beadle at 862-266-7888.
By Deborah Tallman