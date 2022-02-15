Talk New Bern with The Podsquad – Episode 208

The Podsquad – Pat Drake, Susan Moffat-Thomas, and Wendy Card talked about the people, places, and latest happenings in New Bern and surrounding areas. Special guests: Steve Kelly with New Bern Mardi Gras, Tim McGuire with COTA for Evan, and Kru Snyder with Nine Limbs Strikers.
Show Notes:
01:25 – Catching up with The Podsquad
02:17 – Tryon Civitan Club charity golf tournament
04:02 – VOLT Center
07:00 – Eastern Carolina Amateur Baseball League
11:50 – Steve Kelly, New Bern Mardi Gras Festival and Parade
24:54 – Tim McGuire, COTA for Evan
37:31 – Kru Snyder, Nine Limbs Strikers
51:36 – Board of Alderman enter into MOU with New Bern Historic, LLC
67:35 – New Bern Music Calendar
67:58 – New Bern Farmers’ Market
