Talk New Bern with The Podsquad – Episode 208

February 14, 2022

City Hall clock with Talk New Bern with The Podsquad text

The Podsquad – Pat Drake, Susan Moffat-Thomas, and Wendy Card talked about the people, places, and latest happenings in New Bern and surrounding areas. Special guests: Steve Kelly with New Bern Mardi Gras, Tim McGuire with COTA for Evan, and Kru Snyder with Nine Limbs Strikers.

Watch:

Listen:

Show Notes:

01:25 – Catching up with The Podsquad

02:17 – Tryon Civitan Club charity golf tournament

04:02 – VOLT Center

07:00 – Eastern Carolina Amateur Baseball League

11:50 – Steve Kelly, New Bern Mardi Gras Festival and Parade

24:54 – Tim McGuire, COTA for Evan

37:31 – Kru Snyder, Nine Limbs Strikers

51:36 – Board of Alderman enter into MOU with New Bern Historic, LLC

67:35 – New Bern Music Calendar

67:58 – New Bern Farmers’ Market

The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, YoutubeiTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

We’ll be back on February 17, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. Watch live on New Bern Now’s YouTube Channel and NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

By Wendy Card

.

