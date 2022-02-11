Talk New Bern with The Podsquad – Episode 207

February 11, 2022

New Bern Talk Show

The Podsquad had a great time learning about the people, places and latest happenings in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests Charles Wethington and Christina Bowman (Craven Community College) and MajGen Tom Braaten, USMC (Ret) (Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Association).

Watch:

Listen:

Show Notes:

00:20 – Catching up with The Podsquad

03:09 – Erin Knight, Havelock Chamber of Commerce

07:28 – Talina Massey, Business Savvy, LLC

15:22 – Charles Wethington and Christina Bowman, Craven Community College

25:16 – MajGen Tom Braaten, USMC (Ret), Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Association

40:45 – East Carolina Amateur Baseball League

41:46 – Twin Rivers Quilting Guild Exhibit

42:29 – Looking Back, Moving Forward: Images from the Civil Rights movement and the South

43:14 – Ali’s Wedding, international film

43:57 – Coastal Community Action Health and Resource Fair

44:21 – Music by Simon Spalding

45:02 – Craven County Clean Sweep

45:46 – ArtWalk

46:15 – Valentine’s Card Sale

46:55 – Empty Bowls

47:44 – Shop Class, LLC

48:30 – Humane Society Benefit Show

48:54 – New Bern Music Calendar

49:22 – New Bern Farmers’ Market

51:20 – BrÜtopia

52:17 – Gigi’s Snack Shack

53:17 – Craven Arts Council Art Bus

58:29 – Te’Asha’s Kitchen & Grill

58:56 –Havelock Boys & Girls Club

1:00.29 – New Bern Historical Society

1:03.38 – Traces of Places and Faces of African Americans from the New Bern Community

The video and audio will be uploaded to NewBernNow.com, YoutubeiTunes, Libsyn, and wherever you listen to your podcasts.

You can also listen to the show on New Bern’s News Talk Radio Station WNOS 103.9FM by tuning in every Wednesday at 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

We’ll be back on Feburary 10, 2022 from 1 – 2 p.m. Watch live on New Bern Now’s YouTube Channel and NewBernNowNC’s Facebook page.

Let us know if you’d like to be a guest or if you have any questions by sending us an email.

