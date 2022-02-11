Talk New Bern with The Podsquad – Episode 207

The Podsquad had a great time learning about the people, places and latest happenings in the greater New Bern area. We were joined by special guests Charles Wethington and Christina Bowman (Craven Community College) and MajGen Tom Braaten, USMC (Ret) (Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Association).
00:20 – Catching up with The Podsquad
03:09 – Erin Knight, Havelock Chamber of Commerce
07:28 – Talina Massey, Business Savvy, LLC
15:22 – Charles Wethington and Christina Bowman, Craven Community College
25:16 – MajGen Tom Braaten, USMC (Ret), Eastern Carolina Aviation Heritage Association
40:45 – East Carolina Amateur Baseball League
41:46 – Twin Rivers Quilting Guild Exhibit
42:29 – Looking Back, Moving Forward: Images from the Civil Rights movement and the South
43:14 – Ali’s Wedding, international film
43:57 – Coastal Community Action Health and Resource Fair
44:21 – Music by Simon Spalding
45:02 – Craven County Clean Sweep
45:46 – ArtWalk
46:15 – Valentine’s Card Sale
46:55 – Empty Bowls
47:44 – Shop Class, LLC
48:30 – Humane Society Benefit Show
48:54 – New Bern Music Calendar
49:22 – New Bern Farmers’ Market
51:20 – BrÜtopia
52:17 – Gigi’s Snack Shack
53:17 – Craven Arts Council Art Bus
58:29 – Te’Asha’s Kitchen & Grill
58:56 –Havelock Boys & Girls Club
1:00.29 – New Bern Historical Society
1:03.38 – Traces of Places and Faces of African Americans from the New Bern Community
