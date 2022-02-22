Shop Class Facilitates Wooden Bowl Option for Empty Bowls

February 22, 2022

Wooden Bowls, Vases and Cutting Boards for Empty Bowls in New Bern NC

Caleb Gallentine demonstrates how to turn bowls at Shop Class.

He is one of a number of woodworkers who turned bowls for the Empty Bowls event on Thursday, February 24, 2022, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at Temple Church in New Bern, NC. Admission gets you a bowl of soup and a ceramic or wooden bowl, vase, or cutting board to take home with you.

Proceeds of Empty Bowls go to Religious Community Services and Craven Arts Council & Gallery.

We also enjoyed catching up with Pollie and Maurice “Mo” Howland and Catherine Little. If you see Catherine, wish her a Happy Birthday!

Pollie and Maurice Howland and Catherine Little
Pollie and Maurice Howland and Catherine Little

Thanks to Maurice and Pollie Howland for providing Shop Class as a “Community DIY Workshop” for people to learn, rent space, and create!

Visit Shop Class, LLC at 406 Guion Street or call 252-617-8980.

By Wendy Card, Editor-in-Chief

